opb.org
Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children
The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady
Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Population surge of brown marmorated stink bugs threatens Oregon crops
The amount of invasive brown marmorated stink bugs in 2022 tops anything seen in Oregon for at least five years and poses a serious threat to Oregon crops and garden plants, according to Oregon State University Extension Service’s orchard crop specialist. Nik Wiman, an associate professor in the College...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
kezi.com
Oregon Health Authority creates plan for end of Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. -- The Federal Public Health Emergency enacted on the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on January 11, 2023, and the Oregon Health Authority, is making preparations for the end of the emergency in Oregon. The OHA says that the biggest effect Oregon residents will...
opb.org
Oregonians remove slavery language from state constitution, though by ‘shockingly close’ margin
Oregon voters approved a change to the state’s constitution, stripping language that for more than a century has allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. As of Thursday morning, 55% of voters were backing Measure 112, unofficial results show. And for many, that’s disturbingly close....
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
opb.org
Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election
Tuesday was Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be have been expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
opb.org
Oregon regulators deny petition to regulate dairy air pollution
Oregon environmental regulators on Wednesday unanimously rejected a petition seeking to regulate air pollution from large dairies. Members of the Environmental Quality Commission said state agencies don’t have the staff or funding to support a program regulating potentially harmful pollutants tied to dairies such as ammonia, particulate matter and greenhouse gases.
opb.org
A group of Oregon cities are planning to sue the state over wide-ranging climate rules
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted a new set of rules this summer that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules affect several aspects of land use, transportation and development. Among other things, they require cities to remove certain parking mandates, provide more electric vehicle infrastructure, and designate mixed-use “climate-friendly areas” where residents can meet their daily needs without using a car.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
nbc16.com
Skarklatos says there are still more ballots to be counted
Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
opb.org
Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties
Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders to include most of Oregon east of the Cascades, claimed victory as unofficial results showed both ballot measures garnering strong majorities.
