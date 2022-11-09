ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children

The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady

Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
opb.org

Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election

Tuesday was Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be have been expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
opb.org

Oregon regulators deny petition to regulate dairy air pollution

Oregon environmental regulators on Wednesday unanimously rejected a petition seeking to regulate air pollution from large dairies. Members of the Environmental Quality Commission said state agencies don’t have the staff or funding to support a program regulating potentially harmful pollutants tied to dairies such as ammonia, particulate matter and greenhouse gases.
opb.org

A group of Oregon cities are planning to sue the state over wide-ranging climate rules

Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted a new set of rules this summer that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules affect several aspects of land use, transportation and development. Among other things, they require cities to remove certain parking mandates, provide more electric vehicle infrastructure, and designate mixed-use “climate-friendly areas” where residents can meet their daily needs without using a car.
nbc16.com

Skarklatos says there are still more ballots to be counted

Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
opb.org

Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties

Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders to include most of Oregon east of the Cascades, claimed victory as unofficial results showed both ballot measures garnering strong majorities.
