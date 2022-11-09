Read full article on original website
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
Cascades reports Q3 financial results
Cascades Inc., Quebec, has released its unaudited financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. "Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations, notwithstanding the fact that our tissue segment continued to face unprecedented cost inflation and reduced productivity due to labor scarcity and inefficiencies,” says Mario Plourde, president and CEO. “Companywide, improvements in volume, pricing and sales mix mitigated continued cost headwinds on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Importantly, the profitability initiatives that have been deployed throughout our tissue business absorbed this segment's higher costs during the quarter.”
GXO tops 3rd-quarter estimates with continued strength
Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. late Tuesday posted third-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and won praise for following a blueprint laid out a year ago during a different macroeconomic environment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 75 cents, 5 cents higher than analysts’ consensus estimates...
AMC Entertainment reports another quarterly loss despite higher revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates
The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as its streaming services did well, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading. The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 30 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 56 cents per share on that basis, according to FactSet. Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.53 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion.
Marqeta stock gains after earnings as revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Shares of Marqeta Inc. rose about 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company, which makes card-issuing technology, topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter and issued an upbeat forecast. The company reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.7...
Strength of U.S. Dollar Impacts Tapestry Earnings in First Quarter
Tapestry Inc., reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded plan, but the group still reduced its full-year projections “due entirely to an estimated headwind…resulting from the further strengthening of the U.S. dollar.” Before the market opened Thursday morning, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income for the quarter ended Oct. 1 fell to $195 million, or 79 cents a share, from $227 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same period last year. Sales grew 2 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.48 in the prior year.More from WWDBackstage at Coach RTW Spring 2023Coach RTW Spring 2023All the...
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Rivian shares are up in after-hours on a ‘positive earnings report’
Rivian reports a narrower than expected loss for its third quarter. Truist analyst discussed the earnings report on Yahoo Finance Live. Rivian shares also jumped on reiterated full-year production guidance. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading up in extended hours after the EV company reported a narrower than expected...
SSR Mining reports net loss in third quarter as gold equivalent production down 43% y-o-y
The company said that the Çöpler mine operations were suspended in late June until late September in response...
Hecla posts loss of $23.7 million in third quarter, notes lower metal prices and inflationary pressures
The company's Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
BRIEF-Algoma Steel Group Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
* ALGOMA STEEL GROUP REPORTS FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS. * Q2 REVENUE VIEW C$642.9 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Capri Holdings Cuts 2023 Outlook After Q2 Results Face Impact From China
Shares for Capri Holdings were up more than 1% by noon on Wednesday despite the company announcing a downgraded outlook for fiscal 2023. The fashion house, which owns Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, reported an 8.6% revenue increase to $1.41 billion in Q2. Net income was $224 million, or $1.63 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $245 million, or $1.79 per diluted share. Gross profit was $951 million. While Q2 earnings and revenues beat the expectations of analysts, Capri chairman and CEO John Idol said the downgraded outlook for fiscal year 2023 represented an “increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment, foreign currency...
Nio Shares Rally on Upbeat Forecast After Q3 Loss Widens
Nio shares rallied more than 10% from a two-year low on Nov. 10 despite a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. The Chinese electric vehicles maker posted an adjusted third-quarter loss of 2.11 yuan (29 cents) per share. Nio's battery and overhead costs soared, while revenue also trailed expectations. Nio issued upbeat guidance...
