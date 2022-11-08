Georgia surges to No. 1 spot in CFP Top 25; TCU No. 4

The top four teams in this week’s CFP Top 25 are a combined 36-0.

That tells you last week’s No. 1 team, Tennessee, tumbled out of the Fantastic Four.

The team that throttled Tennessee, Georgia, moved to the No. 1 slot when the rankings were revealed on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs manhandled the Volunteers in an SEC game that was a mismatch.

Second and third are Big Ten teams, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools are on a collision course Nov. 26 in Columbus.

And that is where it gets interesting. Moving to the fourth spot is TCU, which is 9-0, like the three teams above it.

Tennessee falls into the fifth slot with Oregon at 6 and LSU, which dealt Alabama its second loss in overtime, seventh.

One factor that will weigh heavily on the committee is what to do about Oregon if the Ducks somehow win out while teams ahead of them fall.

Oregon opened its season against Georgia and was destroyed, 49-3. It is hard to comprehend the committee would want a rematch of that game, which could happen if the Bulldogs check in at No. 1 through the rest of the season and Oregon somehow finds its way to 4.

TCU has road games coming up against Texas and Baylor before concluding its regular season at home against Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs would also have the Big 12 Championship Game should they keep rolling.