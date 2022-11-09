Read full article on original website
Cougars falls short in fourth round for second straight season, lose 3-2 to Jacksonville
OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team saw its postseason run come to a halt in the fourth round for the second straight year on Wednesday. The Cougars fell to Jacksonville 3-2 in a 3A state playoff match defined by heavy winds and big momentum swings between the two halves. The Cardinals led 3-0 at the half before Croatan mounted a rally that fell a goal short.
Croatan boys capture 3A state championship, the first cross country team title in county history
KERNERSVILLE — Croatan made history on Saturday, doing something by a county cross country team that had never been done before. The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance. They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10...
West collects top-20 spots at 3A cross country state meet; boys take 16th, girls finish 18th
KERNERSVILLE — West Carteret secured a pair of top-20 finishes on Saturday at the 3A cross country state championship. The boys placed 16th out of 21 teams, while the girls claimed 17th out of 18 squads. The boys posted 343 points at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex to finish...
Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete
Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Martha Overton, 72; service November 11
Martha Dean "Deanie" Saunders Overton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rocky Mount on January 26, 1950, to John M. Saunders and Anne Saunders as their first and only daughter. Deanie grew up in northern Nash County as part of the Aventon Community, surrounded by cousins and so many family members. After being a member of the 2nd graduating class of Northern Nash High School, she attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology. She worked in the Nash County School system as a traveling Speech Pathologist for 10 years while also helping in the Overton Family restaurants, Overton's Barbecue and River's Edge, in Rocky Mount and Jamesville, respectively.
Lois Pedersen, 84; no service
Lois Tasmin (Tammy) Pedersen, 84, a resident of Stella, NC, passed away October 27th, 2022, in her home. Tammy was born November 13, 1937, in Cambridge, NY to Courtenay and Goldie (Jolly) Wands. She attended Cambridge Central High School. She was a homemaker; loved to cook, and was especially known...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 8, 9 & 10
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
Doris Willis, 90; no service
Doris “LaVee” Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh. “LaVee” was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass. She spent many years caring for others as a licensed nurse. “LaVee” had a nurturing and loving soul. Family was important to her, and she will be deeply missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
Maria Albritton, 91; service November 12
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Steven Melton, 69; incomplete
Steven Franklin Melton, 69, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Carteret House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
Robert Underhill, 76; incomplete
Robert Lee Underhill, 76, of Cedar Point, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Grace Owen, 91; service November 19
Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Grace was born on June 26, 1931, in...
High water in Sea Level
The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch
A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
