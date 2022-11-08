ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football state championship game

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HQAf_0j3iLh3I00

For high school football teams at Arizona’s top three levels, championship weekend is still a month away. In 1A, where lower enrollments mean schools play eight-man football, the championship is this Saturday.

The Republic breaks down that matchup, which will be played at 6 p.m., at Coronado High School in Scottsdale:

No. 4 Williams vs. No. 3 Mogollon, Saturday, 6 p.m.

After a first two rounds that were almost all chalk, the semi-finals brought a pair of major upsets.

Williams went on the road and stunned undefeated Hayden, 56-38. Entering that game, the Vikings looked as if they would need to rely on their defense to pull off the upset. Instead, they were able to get it done thanks to the heroic efforts of senior running back Drew Logan, who took 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Danny Sigfried also came up big, passing for 197 yards — his second most of the year — and not turning the ball over.

On Saturday, that will again be the recipe for Williams. However, it’s a task easier said than done against Mogollon, which has won two straight titles. The Mustangs began their three-peat attempt with two losses in their first five games behind an experienced but talented group. Since late September, though, they’ve rounded into form nicely.

Last week’s win over St. David was the latest example. Mogollon trailed at halftime but showed its poise in the second half, snagging two key fourth quarter picks to seal the win. That’s the type of resolve they’ll need to take down Sifried, Logan and Williams.

Prediction: Williams 44, Mogollon 39

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football state championship game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance. Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity. In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy