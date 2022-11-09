ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

11/8/20 Milwaukee, Brandon Newman dribbles

By Kathleen Martinus
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuQfC_0j3iLfHq00
Junior guard Brandon Newman dribbles past a Milwaukee defender. Kathleen Martinus | Senior Photographer

Defense ‘brews’ offensive opportunities against Milwaukee

It was as if the Paint Crew and Mackey crowd never left from last season as their presence w…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Purdue picks up No. 1 volleyball recruit

Chloe Chicoine, the highest-ranked recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday. Head coach Dave Shondell didn’t have to go far to find the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. Chicoine plays for McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and averaged a .436 attacking percentage in her high school career.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Exponent

Mary Ashley Groot signs letter of intent

Mary Ashley Groot, a 4-star forward and Elite 150 recruit according to Prospects Nation, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue women’s basketball Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2 New York State Sportswriters Association Class C Player of the Year averaged 24 points and over 10 rebounds a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Syndication: Indianapolis

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy