Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Sam’s Club: 10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy
If you shop at Sam's Club, you know the drill-you run in for eggs or bread or a jumbo pack of toilet paper, only to be diverted and come out 30 minutes later with way more stuff than you planned on...
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
Here Are The Best Soups In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Smell that? As soon as you walk through the door the unmistakable aroma of chicken, potato, tomato, chowder, or chili. Yep, it's soup season. But hold on! True soup lovers don't wait for a particular season. And I include myself in that group. We cook and eat soup all year long.
Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs
As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Dinner Dog Topped With Funnel Cake and Cheese Curds at Casey’s Corner in the Magic Kingdom
If you’re looking for a sweet and savory snack to celebrate the holidays at Magic Kingdom, Casey’s Corner is stepping up to the plate. The new Holiday Dinner Dog is available during regular park hours from November 8 through December 31 and during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
Eater
Finding True Comfort in a Box of Corn Muffin Mix
The Thanksgiving table is an all-out paen to comfort foods. It’s the kind of food you eat when you’re with your people, whatever that might mean for your particular family or friend group. The very routine of the meal — always the turkey, always the mac and cheese, always the matar paneer, always the mofongo — offers its own form of comfort.
Food52
Meat ’n’ Potatoes Pie
Growing up in the Midwest, dinner was very often some kind of meat and potatoes. The combination also happens to make a perfect dinner pie—which is how this beauty found its way to my oven and table one blustery winter day. The filling is my go-to beef stew, made a bit thicker for pie so it’s sliceable. Topped with a version of Duchess potatoes, this pie is perfect comfort food—but it’s also equally worthy of occasions. The beef stew filling can be made up to 3 days ahead and held in the refrigerator—the flavor actually benefits from a day or two of “rest.” —Excerpted from Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell. Photography © 2022 Mark Weinberg. Reproduced by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
Papa Murphy's Is Officially Bringing Back Its Hog-Heaven Pizza
When you start to daydream about pizza (as one does), what comes to mind is the doughy crust, fresh marinara, and mounds of melted, gooey cheese. While that may be how your average pie appears, pizza doesn't have to be prepared this way. In this day and age, anyone can enjoy a hot slice of pizza. Gluten-free? Find a chain that offers cauliflower pizza crusts. Vegan? Ask for your pizza without cheese (the same goes for lactose-intolerant folks). Reddit even has some genius veggie alternatives to meat toppings on pizza.
Pieology Wants You To 'Pick A Pair' With Its New Menu
The 11-year-old Pieology pizza chain just implemented a "Pick A Pair" menu to attract the pizza-loving community this season. This isn't to say that the pizza chain is invisible to Americans; on the contrary, Technomic named it the country's fastest-growing chain a mere four years after its opening in 2011 (via Business Insider).
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
Do Japan's Sake Kit Kats Contain Any Alcohol?
There are plenty of well-known entries among America's most popular food and snack brands, according to YouGovAmerica. Leading the pack are the likes of Hershey's, M&M's, and Reese's, but further down the pecking order (trailing in 14th place) is Kit Kat — behind Oreo, Lay's, and even Heinz Ketchup. (Perhaps more people than we care to imagine enjoy tucking into a packet of tomato sauce.)
WVNews
Fare Report: Baked Acorn Squash
Acorn squash is a winter squash that has a sweet, yellow-orange inner flesh. The most common variety has a dark green exterior with a single spot of orange. It gets its name because it does, in fact resemble the shape of an acorn. Acorn squash makes a beautiful addition to...
Mashed
