West Lafayette, IN

Defense ‘brews’ offensive opportunities against Milwaukee

By EMMA FINER Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuQfC_0j3iLJ3y00
Junior guard Brandon Newman dribbles past a Milwaukee defender. Kathleen Martinus | Senior Photographer

It was as if the Paint Crew and Mackey crowd never left from last season as their presence was immediately felt as the fuel to the fire that helped the Boilermakers along in creating a 39-20 lead by the end of the half.

The Purdue men’s basketball team (0-0) leads Milwaukee (1-0) at halftime in its home opener at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night.

With both teams having won their exhibition matchups, the Boilermakers beating Truman State 102-57 and the Panthers beating the Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46, the regular season officially tipped-off Tuesday.

Before the game, Purdue announced on Twitter that fifth-year guard David Jenkins would be out for the game. Jenkins was reportedly hit in the face in Saturday’s practice, resulting in a noticeable black eye.

A 3-pointer from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer got the scoring started for Purdue, but neither team scored in the first two minutes of play. While the Purdue defense played strong, only allowing 8 points in nine minutes of play, the score remained close halfway through the first half.

Two straight 3-point shots from freshman guard Braden Smith and junior guard Brandon Newman combined with a dunk from junior center Zach Edey got the Mackey crowd rumbling and helped the Boilermakers to widen the scoring gap 24-12 with eight minutes to go in the half.

Purdue was known for its offensive firepower a season ago, led by now-Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey and Santa Cruz Warrior center Trevion Williams, the team on the floor looked locked in defensively. Smith played a huge defensive role, getting two steals and two assists off of fast breaks.

Newman led the team with 11 points including two 3-point shots while also getting three rebounds. Edey also had 8 points and led the team in rebounds with eight. In his first game, Smith led the team in minutes played, in part because of Jenkins’ injury.

