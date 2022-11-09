Notre Dame Ranked 20th In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame jumped into the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 20

Notre Dame is ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after its convincing win over Clemson, who ranked No. 4 last week. The Irish improved to 6-3 on the season and now has wins over a pair of Top 25 teams, beating the Tigers (No. 10) and North Carolina (No. 15).

Note Dame was unranked going into last week's game, but despite bad losses to Marshall and Stanford, dominant wins over Clemson and North Carolina show the kind of team the Irish are capable of being. The committee rewarded Notre Dame for its recent dominance - which includes a win over last week's No. 20 team in Syracuse - by jumping them into the rankings.

Notre Dame ends the season with USC (8-1), a team that checked in at No. 8 in the latest rankings.

Notre Dame has now been ranked for at least one week in eight of the nine seasons of the College Football Playoff rankings, with 2017 being the exception.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

3. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

4. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

5. Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)

7. LSU Tigers (7-2)

8. USC Trojans (8-1)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

10. Clemson Tigers (8-1)

11. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

12. UCLA Bruins (8-1)

13. Utah Utes (7-2)

14. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

16. NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

17. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

18. Texas Longhorns (6-3)

19. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

21. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

22. UCF Golden Knights (7-2)

23. Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

24. Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

25. Washington Huskies (7-2)

