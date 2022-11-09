ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Ranked 20th In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0Mnb_0j3iL1G900

Notre Dame jumped into the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 20

Notre Dame is ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after its convincing win over Clemson, who ranked No. 4 last week. The Irish improved to 6-3 on the season and now has wins over a pair of Top 25 teams, beating the Tigers (No. 10) and North Carolina (No. 15).

Note Dame was unranked going into last week's game, but despite bad losses to Marshall and Stanford, dominant wins over Clemson and North Carolina show the kind of team the Irish are capable of being. The committee rewarded Notre Dame for its recent dominance - which includes a win over last week's No. 20 team in Syracuse - by jumping them into the rankings.

Notre Dame ends the season with USC (8-1), a team that checked in at No. 8 in the latest rankings.

Notre Dame has now been ranked for at least one week in eight of the nine seasons of the College Football Playoff rankings, with 2017 being the exception.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
3. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
4. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
5. Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
7. LSU Tigers (7-2)
8. USC Trojans (8-1)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
10. Clemson Tigers (8-1)
11. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
12. UCLA Bruins (8-1)
13. Utah Utes (7-2)
14. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)
15. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)
16. NC State Wolfpack (7-2)
17. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
18. Texas Longhorns (6-3)
19. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)
21. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)
22. UCF Golden Knights (7-2)
23. Florida State Seminoles (6-3)
24. Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)
25. Washington Huskies (7-2)

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame DL Commit Brandon Davis-Swain In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-4, 240-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Apr. 23, wanted to get around the program, the coaches and see an incredible matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles

Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

National signing day for high school students

SOUTH BEND, Ind – Students across Michiana signing their letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic career. National signing day is always a milestone for high school athletes – today – it started with Penn high school basketball guard, Markus Burton. Earlier in the year...
GOSHEN, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy