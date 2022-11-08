ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Judge throws out referendum against Vero Beach marina expansion, blocks release of vote totals

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9xgl_0j3iKzW500

VERO BEACH — A judge Tuesday night blocked release of the votes on an issue that would have limited expansions on city marina and park properties.

Minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m., Circuit Court Judge Laurie Buchanan released her decision, throwing out a referendum placed on the ballot by the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance.

The group got the issue on the ballot in an effort to block expansion of the city marina and other public properties, but the city challenged the issue, arguing it was unclear.

Buchanan ordered that the vote count — which the Supervisor of Elections Office tabulated along with all other election results — not be published or certified.

City prevails

The city is pleased with Buchanan’s ruling, City Manager Monte Falls said.

“What the City Council had asked, the judge confirmed,” he said. “The language was unclear and ambiguous.”

The concern was that the referendum, if it had passed, would have placed “undue restrictions on the city,” he said.

For example, the referendum’s use of the word “structure” was vague, as structures could apply to anything, the city argued.

“It would have added delays in making small improvements, in adding a small sidewalk or shade structure,” Falls said.

Alliance attorney Lynne Larkin did not provide comment Tuesday night.

The city said the referendum violated state law, arguing that its language was too ambiguous to voters. It sued the alliance Aug. 30, and during the trial Friday, Buchanan said she would withhold her decision until polls closed Tuesday, leaving the fate of the referendum up in the air as residents cast their votes.

Why wait?

Buchanan cited two reasons for withholding her decision until after the polls closed.

"The reason I'm holding this until 7:01 is so it won't affect results, No. 1," Buchanan said. "No. 2, so that I don't know the results, and so I'm not affected by them."

Florida Election 2022:See results from St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River county voting

Opinion:Three key issues on Tuesday's Indian River County ballot? A Vero Beach trifecta

Opinion:Has Vero Beach City Council lost voters trust over marina expansion? We may find out Nov. 8

Because Buchanan invalidated the results of the referendum, the Supervisor of Elections Office will not publish the results of the referendum, said County Attorney Dylan Reingold.

Had the referendum stayed on the ballot and passed, the city would have needed voter approval before adding certain structures or expansions to its marina and more than two dozen of its parks, including Pocahontas and Riverside parks, as well as the potential site of the Three Corners development.

The referendum would have banned structures exceeding 500 square feet and existing expansions of more than 20% without bringing it to voters first. The city has argued the referendum, if approved, would deter developers from the Three Corners site.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Vero Beach City Council: Voters reject two incumbents; Carroll, Moore, Zudans elected

VERO BEACH — Voters rejected City Council incumbents Bob McCabe and Honey Minuse from a crowded ballot Tuesday, choosing John Carroll, Linda Moore and Tracey Zudans to serve in the next term.  It was a close race among most of the eight candidates. The top five came within 400 votes of one another.  Mayor Robbie Brackett did not seek reelection because he...
VERO BEACH, FL
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing  District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.  With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy