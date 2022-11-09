'They did not have to do this': Fayetteville woman shot 17 times by police, autopsy says

A 22-year-old woman shot by Fayetteville police in July died as a result of 17 gunshot wounds, including two to her head, the autopsy report revealed Tuesday.

"I cannot explain to you in words how horrible it is to see that she was shot in the head," Jada Johnson's grandfather Rick Iwanski, said when reached by phone Tuesday evening. "What more indignities can this child suffer?"

Johnson was fatally shot by Officer Zacharius Borom on July 1 at her grandfather’s Colgate Drive home, police said. Johnson’s grandparents have said she was experiencing a mental health crisis that night. Fayetteville police officials said Johnson was armed and claimed she posed a threat to the officers on scene.

According to the autopsy report, Johnson was shot twice in the head, once in the right forearm, three times in the shoulder area and 11 times in the torso, some of which entered through the back.

“Minor blunt force injuries were also seen, including contusions, abrasions, and minute tissue avulsions (tears) of the arms, wrists, and right hand,” the report said.

The toxicology report notes that levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine were detected in Johnson's blood samples.

EMS workers told the medical examiner on the scene that they heard gunshots fired inside the home and attempted to resuscitate Johnson, but were unsuccessful, Johnson’s autopsy said.

The medical examiner who responded to the scene noted he was told by police that Johnson was experiencing a "psychiatric crisis" and attempts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful. Then, police said, Johnson pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her own head, stating, "Might as well kill myself," the report states.

“She later tucked the gun under her arm and was provided water and it was at that time an attempt to subdue her was made and a struggle ensued and at some point one of the two officers shot multiple times," the report said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., about 27 minutes after she was shot, the autopsy report said.

Iwanski, who witnessed the shooting as he, his wife and Johnson's toddler stood with Johnson and police in his living room, said Tuesday he didn't know she had been shot in the head before reading the autopsy report. He said he was also shocked to hear his she'd been struck so many times.

Iwanski maintained that when his granddaughter was shot, she was on the ground and unconscious after being tackled by a sergeant also at the scene.

"We believe she was hit so hard on the wall or table that she was knocked out," Iwanski said.

Evidence of a scrape on Johnson's left cheek and the minor blunt force injuries to her arms, wrists and hands described in the reports are proof that the officers used unnecessary force, Iwanski said.

"I think that strengthens the fact that they did not have to do this," he said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe into the shooting. The two officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.