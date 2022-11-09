ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage

Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Lerner Enterprises Completes Acquisition of 200-Unit Parc at Gatlin Commons Apartment Community in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST LUCIE, FL - Lerner Enterprises of Rockville, Maryland has acquired Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons, previously Parc at Gatlin Commons, located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. This class-A multifamily garden community is comprised of 200 apartments and 5,935 square feet of luxurious amenity space in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The building spans a total of 201,000 residential square feet over 14 acres, completed in September 2020. Lerner will also be the property and asset manager of Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
iheart.com

Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce

Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy