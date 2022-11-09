Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
LA White Supremacists Hang Banner Saying ‘Kanye Is Right about the Jews’ Over a Highway
Oren Segal, VP of the ADL Center on Extremism, on Sunday tweeted an image of white supremacists giving a Nazi salute on a highway overpass, standing over a banner that reads “Kanye Is Right about the Jews.”. What’s Kanye right about? A few days ago, we reported that Ben...
'Not Helping The Community': George Floyd's Former Roommates Criticize Black Lives Matter In Chat WIth Candace Owens
Two of George Floyd’s former roommates slammed the Black Lives Matter organization and claimed the foundation never once helped them in the wake of Floyd’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claims were made in a newly released documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.Owens’ documentary, which explores Floyd's May 2020 murder, Minneapolis and “the violent, racially-divided aftermath that fueled BLM's global rise-and filled its coffers,” also includes a series of interviews with those who claim the BLM organization negatively affected them.Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott, who lived with Floyd...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour. The museum extended the invitation to West, who now goes by Ye, via an Instagram stories post on Oct. 11, following the rapper’s recent inflammatory remarks about the Jewish community.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
‘The View’ Sparks Frenzied Antisemitism Debate: “Not An Argument That You Should ‘Both Sides’”
The View launched into a loaded discussion about the troubling rise of antisemitism on today’s episode, during which Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin clashed once again as tensions continue to rise at the panel ahead of next week’s midterm elections. After high-profile figures like Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently sparked outrage for pushing antisemitic rhetoric and ideas, The View dove in during Hot Topics, sparking a debate about the response to such incidents and who is responsible for fueling the concerning trend. Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s conservative voice, claimed the influx of antisemitism is coming from both...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
Texas Republican wrote a sequel to “Diary of Anne Frank” where she finds Jesus at Nazi camp: report
A replica edition of "Anne Frank's Diary" is exhibit in the "Anne Frank's House" museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 01, 2022. (Pablo Barrera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) On Monday, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that Johnny Teague, the Republican running for Texas' 7th Congressional District, wrote a novel...
Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy
Nothing blinds you more than hate and fear, the two traits that best describe white supremacy. The post Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
New York Times' fraught history covering Jews, Israel draws fresh backlash amid report on Hasidic schools
FIRST ON FOX – The New York Times said last month that a string of investigations – some which were accused of being "politicized hit piece[s]" against Jews – is a part of its "financial success" strategy, adding to a long list of controversy of what some critics have alleged is an "anti-Jewish animus" at one of the nation's leading papers.
Cleveland Jewish News
We must fight antisemitism
I am a Jew who feels every bit as strong and passionate about my religion as it relates to my culture and heritage. I basically agree with letter writer Naomi Reich except for one thing (“Antisemitism won’t win,” Nov. 4). During World War II when 6 million Jews were slaughtered, why weren’t they protected by “God”? What makes her think that “God” will protect us now during all this antisemitism?
Doug Mastriano acted in movie that critics say exploited the Holocaust to push right-wing agenda
Holocaust experts are condemning Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano after reviewing a low-budget right-wing film he acted in that likens the mass genocide of Jewish people in the 1940’s to abortion.The Washington Post asked a panel of four Holocaust experts to watch the film and offer their perspectives on its message and treatment of the genocide.Mr Mastriano acted in the 2019 film, Operation Resist, as did his son, who played a Nazi.The paper reports that the film ends with a Jewish Holocaust survivor urging a modern-day school board to include information on the Holocaust in textbooks while also condemning...
studyfinds.org
Nazi propaganda that dehumanized Jewish people underwent subtle changes to ‘justify’ Holocaust
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nazi propaganda to relentlessly dehumanize Jewish people underwent subtle changes to try to “justify” the Holocaust, a new study reveals. An international team of researchers conducted a thorough linguistic analysis of the propaganda of the Nazi regime, including hundreds of posters, pamphlets, newspapers, and political speech transcripts over an 18-year period before and during the execution of millions of Jews.
Yahoo!
How to talk to kids about antisemitism
My daughter was devastated when we told her she could no longer wear her backpack, lunchbox and sneakers to schools. This was a few weeks ago after a certain rapper spewed hateful remarks against the Jewish community and before a company he represented dropped him. At first, our 10-year-old daughter was only able to understand that her parents were banning her favorite sporting brand from her wardrobe.
