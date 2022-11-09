Read full article on original website
Veterans fill Clay Cooper Theatre for annual tribute show
Veterans and their families filled the seats of the Clay Cooper Theatre for most of the day on Monday, Nov. 7, to enjoy the 2022 Clay Cooper Veterans Tribute Show. The entertainment line-up began at 10 a.m. with a performance by 1950’s show Hot Rods & High Heels. Following lunch at the theatre, this year’s tribute show began at 1:30 p.m. and was emceed by Clay Cooper himself.
Veterans Homecoming Week Opening Ceremony held at Americana Theatre
The Opening Ceremony of Branson Veterans Homecoming Week took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Americana Theatre. The concert featured Female Vocalist of the Year C.J. Newsom, whose Classic Country and Comedy show is hosted at the Americana. Newsom opened and closed the show with a mix of country and pop music while also working and entertaining the crowd.
Scenes from the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance event
The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place this week in Branson as part of the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. Veterans, families of soldiers missing in action and the public were in attendance at the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Lodges at Timber Ridge.
Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson
It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
SoundCheck: Christmas comes early for a Springfield rock trio
This week on Studio Live (November 11, 2022), KSMU is hosting rock trio the Meanwhile. Born out of the band Failing Minnesota, the Meanwhile debuted with a new record on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Now, they are releasing an original Christmas song. The band, made up of Michael...
HHS Tiger Theatre Company fall play opens Veteran’s Day
The Hollister High School Tiger Theatre Company invites the community to join them this weekend for the opening of their fall play. Debuting on Veteran’s Day, “The Game’s Afoot” is a full-length comedy play written by Ken Ludwig. “It is December 1936, and Broadway star William...
College of the Ozarks hosts patriotic play, “A Flight to Faith”
College of the Ozarks will present “A Flight to Faith: The Story of a Vietnam P.O.W.” on selected dates during the month of November. The showing of a patriotic play is a fall tradition at College of the Ozarks. Performances are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, and seating is first come, first served.
Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend
The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
Jim Mouth to attempt face mask stunt at Ripley’s Branson
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Branson is inviting the community to bear witness as a world renowned stuntman attempts their next record worthy feat at their Odditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10. At 11 a.m., Stuntman Jim Mouth will attempt his 40th record-worthy performance by donning the most face...
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City
Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
College of the Ozarks celebrates with 2022 homecoming
College of the Ozarks recently hosted their 2022 homecoming with the theme of “Continuing Our Legacy”. The homecoming took place Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6, and consisted of several events for each day including the Miss Hard Work U. Coronation, Alumni Golf Game, a Celebration Picnic, Alumni Breakfast, and a C of O Homecoming Parade.
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
GO CAPS students serve at Veterans Village
High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
Hollister School District hosts Veterans Day parade
The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade. Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.
The 33rd Annual Taney County Toy Run collects toys for kids
The Elks Lodge 2597 teamed with The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes to host the 33rd Annual Taney County Toy Run. One hundred and eighty motorcycles took to the road with Santa at the lead, on Sunday, Nov. 6, with toys in hand to bring some holiday cheer to the children of Taney County. The run began at Wal-Mart on Branson Hills Parkway and ended at the Forsyth Elks Lodge.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
