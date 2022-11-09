Read full article on original website
Update: Power Outage In Columbia Impacts College
Update at 5:40 p.m.: PG&E crews have restored power to 868 customers, mostly in the Columbia area, which impacted the college. The utility did not give a cause for the outages that stretched from the north of downtown Sonora through Columbia. With the electricity out since after 4 p.m. and an estimated restoration time of after 8 p.m., Columbia College officials had already announced the closure of the campus and canceled classes for the evening. Further details on the outage are below.
Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia
Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
Nearly Five Feet Of Snow Allows For Early Dodge Ridge Season Opening
Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will open this week, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years. The resort’s 72nd season of skiing and boarding will kick off this Friday through Sunday, November 11–13, following this week’s snowstorm system that dumped nearly five feet, or 50 inches, of snow over the past three days. Resort officials report that chairlifts 3, 5 and the Magic Carpet for lessons will be turning for the opening weekend. There will also be a grand opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. for the brand-new Triple Nugget Chairlift 1 installed this summer, and, if possible, crews will work to open up the Prospector Chairlift 7.
Bureau Of Land Management Eases Fire Restrictions
Sonora, CA — Recreational target shooting and campfires are again allowed on 230,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management property across Central California. The Mother Lode Field Office of the BLM reports that seasonal fire restrictions are easing due to the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Campfires are allowed with a valid permit on the public lands, unless otherwise posted.
Campbell, Novella
Novella C. Campbell, born November 15, 1947 in Madera, California passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 11/05/2022. Age: 74.
Burglars Hit Eight Businesses And A Church in Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Eight businesses in Tuolumne County and a church were targeted by thieves early yesterday morning and the public’s help is being sought to catch the burglars. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that the first break-in happened at around 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off in the area of South Washington Street and Restano Way in Sonora. Sonora Police responded with deputies assisting and found evidence of forced entry to the building. Then another five alarms went off throughout the morning at local businesses, and three more break-ins were discovered once businesses opened.
Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras
Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
Copperopolis Woman Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – A dirt bike crash resulted in a Copperopolis woman sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened recently in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County on Forest Route 4N09, north of Forest Route 3N11Y, and a half mile from Hull Creek Campground. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 56-year-old Kelly Scott was riding her 2020 Kawasaki dirt bike northbound at a slow rate of speed. He detailed, “Scott made an unsafe right turn, which caused the dirt bike to overturn. As a result, Scott was ejected from the dirt bike and landed on the dirt road.”
Hillman, Norma
Norma Gayle Hillman, born April 12, 1932 in Saco, Montana passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 11/05/2022. Age: 90. Residence: Jamestown, CA. Services: Graveside services Monday, November...
Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results
Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
Election Update: Flip In Sonora High Board Race
Sonora, CA – With over 5,000 additional ballots counted, there has been a flip in the Sonora High School Trustee Area 2 race, but no changes have occurred in the other Tuolumne County races. There are now 193 votes separating Keith Arnett and Tristan Kaiser, with Kaiser falling into...
Snyder, Michael
Michael “Mike” Allen Snyder, born May 21, 1961 in Richmond, Indiana passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of...
Update: General Election Local Voting Results
Update 10:58pm: While there are still thousands of late-arriving vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to tabulate in the coming days, there is a sense of who the likely winners are in many of the local races during the General Election. After 17,000 ballots were counted on Election night in Tuolumne County,...
Doyle, James
James Michael Doyle, born November 7, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his residence in Columbia. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 11/06/2022.
Legendary Educator To Be Honored At Avery Middle School
Sonora, CA — Tom Eising, who has served as a teacher, basketball coach, principal, athletic director and school board member, is receiving very special recognition. The Vallecito Union School District has decided to dedicate the Avery Middle School Gymnasium in his honor. The community is invited to a special ceremony on November 16, at 4:45pm, in the gym.
