ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Fall storm affects the Northland

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin

Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
MAPLE, WI
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Strong fall storm on track

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy