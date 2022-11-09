Read full article on original website
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
FOX 21 Online
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
boreal.org
Fall storm affects the Northland
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
WDIO-TV
Race for St. Louis County Sheriff: Ramsay leads Lukovsky
After 20 years under Sheriff Ross Litman’s leadership, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will have a new top cop after election day. And former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is in the lead. He and his family moved back to the Northland, after he lead the police...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Mayor ‘Disappointed’ But ‘Optimistic’ After Park Fund Tax Increase Fails By 202 Votes
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was “disappointed” Wednesday that the Park Fund referendum failed to pass during Tuesday night’s midterm election. But at the same time, Larson said she was “optimistic” about the future of parks because the levy increase question was voted down by only 202 votes.
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023
Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
