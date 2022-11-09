Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke marking nearly 22 years of service to the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In area schools and in the community, the Prevention Council of Roanoke works to educate families about substance use disorders and other potential dangers facing our youth. In its nearly 22 years, its mission has evolved. “The difference is, we didn’t have as much then as...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announces sponsorship of after-school meals program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with community centers across Virginia, to provide meals for youth after school. The federally-funded program through the U.S.D.A (U.S. Department of Agriculture) has been providing nourishment and enrichment in communities for years, one meal at a time. “The parks...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Public Works talks winter weather preparation
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is making sure it’s fully prepared for winter weather now that temperatures are starting to drop. “We’re at full capacity now with 1,100 tons on hand,” Director of Public Works Jim Lancianese said. Christiansburg’s Public Works Department is starting...
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Catholic School hosts inaugural Culture Fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Roanoke Catholic School took a trip around the world, without even leaving the gymnasium. The first ever Culture Fair took place Wednesday. The idea came from students who wanted to share the diversity of the cultural heritage of their fellow students. Countries represented included...
WDBJ7.com
Canning food is a community tradition
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery - But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops.. Ronald David, who runs the cannery,...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power partners with Roanoke County to help Center for Research and Technology
ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A project that has been in the works for more than 5 years in Roanoke County is complete. Appalachian Power is putting the finishing touches on its new office building and substation in the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology. The substation will power...
WDBJ7.com
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position. One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims...
WDBJ7.com
Organization helps neighbors in Rockbridge area
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Relief Association (RARA) was started 50 years ago by several amazing local women. They sat around a kitchen table to discuss how to allow neighbors to support neighbors when someone was struggling to make ends meet, and the non-profit organization was born. Since then, this organization has stayed committed to its community, and to the belief that everyone deserves nutritious food and warm, safe shelter.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Turkey Trot provides more than meals this Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is more than an annual community tradition – each registration feeds TWO families. All proceeds from the Lynchburg Turkey Trot will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, continue to provide resources and services to bridge the gap for families weathering this storm, and support the ongoing programs at HumanKind including maternal health, foster care, mental health, early head start, parenting support, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.
WDBJ7.com
Residents displaced by fire in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but residents of two apartments have been displaced by a fire in northwest Roanoke. One apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. A nearby unit sustained damage.
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WDBJ7.com
New national guidelines issued on treating obesity
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New guidelines urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term. The American Gastroenterological Association, which issued the recommendations, underscored that obesity is a biological disease, not a...
WDBJ7.com
enCircle helps people maximize their independence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
WDBJ7.com
HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Blacksburg mom in need of double lung transplant for son
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lori Hooper is a busy mom and school cafeteria worker. As she dishes up lunch for the students, Hooper is happy to tell you about her own pride and joy, her 16-year-old son, Christopher. “He lights up my world. When he gets up in the morning,...
WDBJ7.com
Story walks planted around NRV
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At parks across the New River Valley, kids can get some exercise and read a story at the same time. The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has placed story walks at six parks through the month of November. Each walk has a storybook with...
WDBJ7.com
Some voters have difficulty finding Peters Creek precinct polling location
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re voting at William Fleming high school Tuesday, be aware the entrance is in the back. You can cast your ballot inside the auxiliary gym, which is off Ordway Drive. Signs and balloons are leading the way to the correct location. Some voters from...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, November 9, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Sherri in Roanoke asked, “I think I have some stray cats nearby and I am wondering...
Comments / 0