steve
2d ago
I plan on seeking class action lawsuit on this , the draw was supposed to be Monday night not Tuesday morning
247Sports
The Scrimmage: Four-star forward Tyler McKinley recaps his Cincinnati official visit
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — This fall, four-star forward Tyler McKinley started his visiting process. A native of Cincinnati (Ohio) McKinley took his first official visit to the local high major Bearcat program in his hometown and felt right at ease. "It was a great time to be home," McKinley said....
Podcast: Corey Kiner Phased Out? Plus, ECU's Top Weapon and Cleveland State Preview
The busiest month of the year for UC sports is upon us.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
WFMJ.com
Guardian's Ramirez has thumb surgery in Dayton
Guardians' third baseman Joe Ramirez underwent right thumb surgery Wednesday morning at Dayton's Kettering Health to repair the ulnar collateral ligament suffered in June. The procedure went as expected and Ramirez is expected to resume baseball activity in 6 to 8 weeks.
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Cincinnati is battling the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium this Friday.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
Cincinnati Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Issue 11, Eliminating Mayor's Pocket Veto
The new rule somewhat limits the mayor's power, but it was current mayor Aftab Pureval who proposed the change.
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Lebanon Vice-Mayor Adam Mathews Takes Ohio's 56th District over Joy Bennett
Mathews led a public fight against the city of Mason in 2021 as the local council attempted and failed to implement a total abortion ban.
Fox 19
I-75 Sourth closed at Hopple due to crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash or how long the interstate will remain closed. We will update this story as more information surfaces. See a spelling or...
Fox 19
Mayor Pureval, city leaders announce changes to Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and city leaders announced a change to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project that will give the Queen City nearly 10 acres of land. The project surrounding the Brent Spence Bridge involves both Ohio and Kentucky. Part of the plan includes building a...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Cincinnati CityBeat
All the $9 Pizzas You Can Buy During Cincinnati Pizza Week
Cincinnati Pizza Week is back from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, and all week long you can enjoy special pizzas from participating restaurants for just $9. Read CityBeat's blog to see all of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week and to find out if they have gluten-free or vegetarian substitutes or offer takeout. Download the official Pizza Week app to keep track of your check-ins and win prizes.
