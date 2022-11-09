ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

steve
2d ago

I plan on seeking class action lawsuit on this , the draw was supposed to be Monday night not Tuesday morning

RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Guardian's Ramirez has thumb surgery in Dayton

Guardians' third baseman Joe Ramirez underwent right thumb surgery Wednesday morning at Dayton's Kettering Health to repair the ulnar collateral ligament suffered in June. The procedure went as expected and Ramirez is expected to resume baseball activity in 6 to 8 weeks.
DAYTON, OH
Outsider.com

Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-75 Sourth closed at Hopple due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash or how long the interstate will remain closed. We will update this story as more information surfaces. See a spelling or...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

All the $9 Pizzas You Can Buy During Cincinnati Pizza Week

Cincinnati Pizza Week is back from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, and all week long you can enjoy special pizzas from participating restaurants for just $9. Read CityBeat's blog to see all of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week and to find out if they have gluten-free or vegetarian substitutes or offer takeout. Download the official Pizza Week app to keep track of your check-ins and win prizes.
CINCINNATI, OH

