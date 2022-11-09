ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
ALASKA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Video of Mike Lee Vowing to Gut Social Security Resurfaces

A video has resurfaced from a campaign event in 2010 involving incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, in which he said his intentions were to "phase out" Social Security. Lee, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign against unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin, was originally elected to...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate

GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
UTAH STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

(Des Moines) Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley is now positioned as the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral in one of the longtime Senator Grassley’s closest races. The longtime Republican Senator has been in Office since 1981.
IOWA STATE
KOMO News

AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE

