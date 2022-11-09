Read full article on original website
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Rep. Nancy Mace wins reelection to SC-01
Incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) has secured a second term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina's First Congressional District.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
KUTV
Conceding defeat to Lee, McMullin looks ahead to 'critical phase' for U.S. politics
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — About an hour before midnight, independent candidate Evan McMullin walked to the podium at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center and told his supporters he had called Sen. Mike Lee and conceded that the two-term senator had won re-election. "No!" some supporters said while others booed. "I...
Donald Trump's Biggest Enemy Triumphs in Election
James has proven a thorn in the side of Trump, who has criticized her over legal action she has taken against him and his family.
KCCI.com
Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race
Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud
A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
Video of Mike Lee Vowing to Gut Social Security Resurfaces
A video has resurfaced from a campaign event in 2010 involving incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, in which he said his intentions were to "phase out" Social Security. Lee, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign against unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin, was originally elected to...
Mace, Trump-backed Fry assure GOP’s 6 US House seats in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st District seat in GOP hands as the major parties battled for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Mace’s victory came in a midterm election in...
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term
(Des Moines) Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley is now positioned as the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral in one of the longtime Senator Grassley’s closest races. The longtime Republican Senator has been in Office since 1981.
KOMO News
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
kpic
Dan Pulju stays 'hopeful' in running for U.S. Senator, representing Oregon
Dan Pulju is running for U.S. Senate and represents the Pacific Green Party of Oregon. He's running against Sen. Ron Wyden (D), Jo Rae Perkins (R) and Chris Henry (Progressive Party). Pulju says he's staying hopeful in this race. He says polls have not been good as far as accuracy...
