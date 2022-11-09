Read full article on original website
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
MLB trade candidates: Rafael Devers, Shane Bieber among 20 players who could move; Shohei Ohtani to stay put?
The 2022-23 offseason has begun and there has already been one major free-agent signing: Edwin Díaz returned to the Mets on a reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. It's very rare for a top free agent to re-sign during the five-day exclusive negotiating period. Usually once a player makes it this far, they see what free agency has to offer. Kudos to the Mets for acting swiftly and keeping their closer.
Could the Diamondbacks Reunite with A.J. Pollock?
Pollock checks off a lot of boxes for what the Diamondbacks are looking for in their outfield.
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
Report: Tigers Could Emerge as a Contreras Suitor
The Detroit Tigers will be invested in the free agent catching market and Chicago Cubs backstop Willson Contreras could be on their radar.
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Should start hitting next month
Carpenter (back) is scheduled to begin his normal offseason hitting progression in December, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a left lumbar spine strain once he starts hitting again later this winter, Carpenter should be back to 100 percent health well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old pushed his way to the big leagues in the second half of this past season after mashing 30 home runs in the minors and acquitted himself well in his limited sample of MLB action. Over his 113 plate appearances, the rookie slashed .252/.310/.485 with 11 extra-base hits while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 5.5 and 28.3 percent, respectively. Carpenter could end up settling in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter in 2023 if the team ends up keeping Miguel Cabrera in more of a part-time role, as was typically the case for the final two months of the 2022 campaign.
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
Pirates claim OF Ryan Vilade from Rockies, filling out 40-man roster
Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington filled the final spot on the 40-man roster on the eve of the start of free agency by claiming outfielder Ryan Vilade off waivers Wednesday from the Colorado Rockies. A converted infielder, the 6-foot-2, 226-pound Vilade was a second-round pick (No. 48 overall) by...
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Cardinals acquire infielder Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with six homers...
Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: 2023 option picked up
The Mets exercised Carrasco's $14 million club option for 2023 on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Carrasco produced a 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 152:41 K:BB across 152 innings for New York in 2022, leading the organization to pick up his option for next year. The veteran right-hander will provide some stability for the Mets' rotation with Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt entering free agency.
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
Tyler Anderson Rumors: Angels, Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Free Agent
Tyler Anderson had a breakout year for the Dodgers in 2022, making his first All-Star team and finishing fifth in the National League with a 2.57 ERA. He was one of only two L.A. starters to remain healthy all season, along with Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Anderson was with...
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
CBS Sports
Bote cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Bote saw limited action for Chicago in 2022 and won't remain on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He played in 41 games and had a .259/.315/.431 slash line with four home runs and 12 RBI in 127 plate appearances.
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
Tigers eyeing All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency
Contreras would give the Tigers a proven star at a position where they haven’t had one since Pudge Rodriguez. He would also cost a pretty penny.
