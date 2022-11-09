ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giOn1_0j3iH9B700

Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions , he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak.

Despite all that, the Packers' 38-year-old quarterback's confidence in himself is still as high as ever as the 3-6 Packers get ready to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field on Sunday .

"I always believe in myself first and I bet on myself first to go out there and to impact the game and to be great," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I still know I have that within me. I’m still the reigning, defending two-time MVP. Regardless who's out there with me, guys want to come battle they know where to find me. I’ll be in the center of that huddle, expecting greatness, trying to inspire the best I can and lay it out on the line."

Rodgers' performance Sunday against the Lions was a far cry from his MVP seasons as the Packers lost for the fifth straight game. Two of his interceptions were in the end zone with the first bouncing off a helmet at the line of scrimmage and the other an underthrown ball to offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. The other interception came after Jaire Alexander picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff early in the third quarter with the Packers trailing 8-0.

But Rodgers has a message for any of his critics following his interception-filled game.

"Look, I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times I don’t give a (expletive) what any of these experts on TV have to say," Rodgers said. "There’s a lot that goes into all these things and for someone to play armchair quarterback who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running or what’s going on, that’s fine. I don’t give a (expletive) to be honest with you."

So why couldn't the Packers finish the job when they moved the ball on a Lions defense that allowed an average of over 32 points per game?

Like when the Packers lost to Washington two weeks ago , Rodgers said it wasn't about the opponent. He again said it came down to "mental mistakes," including his own struggles. And although the team scored just nine points, Rodgers said he thought it was one of the team's better offensive games moving the ball, saying the Packers just "beat ourselves."

"I don’t think they really stopped us," said Rodgers, who finished 23 for 43 with one touchdown and the three interceptions. "We had three possessions in the first half we went up and down the field. It was more about us than them."

Rodgers, who on Tuesday was wearing a shirt that read "Attitude of Gratitude," isn't losing faith in this team.

"Sometimes when you’re in the ceremony of life you have to go through some serious (expletive), some serious adversity to get to the other side," Rodgers said. "Hopefully this is the bottom of that adversity."

Rodgers added that moving forward he hopes his "competitive greatness" will inspire his teammates.

"No matter what happens, I'm going to go out and compete," Rodgers said. "That's all I know how to do and maybe that will be inspiration to raise their level of game."

More: How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Cowboys game

More: Packers lose Rashan Gary for rest of season with torn ACL; Eric Stokes' season in jeopardy

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change

After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction

There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Kicker Officially Released On Tuesday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week. In his place, the Steelers signed...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy