Ohio State

Ohio, Greater Columbus 2022 election results live

By Joe Castle, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

We have links to full results for both local and statewide races.

Use the links below to find out who won, and check Dispatch.com for further news and analysis on Tuesday's election.

Ohio election results

Statewide

Delaware County

Fairfield County

Franklin County

Licking County

Madison County

Pickaway County

Union County

Your subscription to the Dispatch helps support local journalism. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by subscribing at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

OHIO STATE
