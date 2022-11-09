Trea Turner free agency splash makes little sense for Mets

LAS VEGAS — I love Trea Turner. Who doesn’t?

But he makes little sense for the Mets.

I first heard the idea a few weeks ago that at least someone with the Mets liked the idea of signing Turner to play center field or second base. I dismissed it as ridiculous. Because it very likely is ridiculous.

Not only is it probably not worth gambling $300 million or so that he’d be as good a center fielder as he is a shortstop, more to the point it seems like quite a long shot that he’d eschew nine or more other opportunities to remain an All-Star caliber shortstop to try a new position (or newer in the case of second base, since he played second in the second half of 2021). So as a realistic possibility, it makes little sense.

Word from the Turner camp came that he’s “not ruling anything out.” But there’s no word he’s about to embrace the idea, either.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Mets won’t talk to him, or even pursue it, as Andy Martino of SNY suggested they might. Maybe they think they can convince Turner to give up a position almost no star ever wants to leave (Alex Rodriguez was the rare exception), certainly not in the middle of a great career. Or maybe they are half-using the idea to put pressure on their incumbent center fielder, Brandon Nimmo, also a free agent.

Free agent shortstop Trea Tuner. AP

Turner is one of four great shortstops on the free-agent market , along with Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, at a time when nine teams may be seeking a shortstop. The Dodgers, Braves, Red Sox and Twins obviously have a need there to fill, and they may be joined in the shortstop search by the Cubs, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants, Mariners and others.

The Mets want Nimmo back, but they understand he holds all the leverage. The second-best center fielder on the market is likely either Adam Duvall or Kevin Kiermaier. And the second best leadoff hitter on the market (not counting Turner) is also Nimmo.

After Nimmo, the other great option would be to try to sign Aaron Judge and move Starling Marte to center field. But of course, the Mets don’t want to start an intracity war with the Yankees (and cost themselves $300 million in the process). And they seem slightly uncertain about the idea of moving Marte to center field full-time.

Turner represents some interesting outside-the-box thinking. But unfortunately, it’s also very likely outside the realm of the possible.