Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]
The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
Luke Bryan Reveals Both of His Children Were Conceived on Tour Bus
Most of us are blissfully unaware of how we were conceived. As adults, we obviously… The post Luke Bryan Reveals Both of His Children Were Conceived on Tour Bus appeared first on Outsider.
Peyton Manning Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan’s Aaron Rodgers Joke, Carrie Underwood During CMA Awards
While on stage as co-host of the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton Manning poked fun at Luke Bryan’s 2021 Aaron Rodgers joke as well as Carrie Underwood’s side-eye reaction. Last year, Luke Bryan took to the stage of the big country music event to make a remark about Aaron Rodgers’ anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance. This was after the Packers quarterback admitted to lying about being vaccinated for the virus even though he said he was immunized. Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, openly supported Rodgers at the time.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Mama June Shannon Looks Unrecognizable in Stunning Glam Photo, Fans Accuse Her of Using ‘Filters’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don't need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented...
Jeff Cook Dies: Alabama Fans React to the Legendary Guitarist and Fiddle Player’s Death
Fans and country music stars alive started sharing tributes for Jeff Cook, the guitarist and fiddle player for Alabama. He died Tuesday, five years after revealing a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The Country Music Association was one of the first groups to acknowledge his death. The CMA official social media account...
Eminem Brings 26-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Jade to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
Double Elimination Returns! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Last Night?
We're getting to the endgame of Dancing with the Stars, as shown by this week's second double elimination of the season. The 8 remaining couples got jiggy with two dances dedicated to the '90s, hoping their performances would get them one step closer to the bling of the Mirrorball trophy. But unfortunately two pairs were left saying, "Talk to the hand" by the judges. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
Derek Hough Reveals Who Has Surprised Him the Most on Season 31 of 'DWTS' and and a Sneak Peek Into His Special Performance for Michael Bublé Night
It’s not for nothing that Derek Hough is the only six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion of the hit series Dancing with the Stars. He is one of the best dancers/choreographers the ABC show has ever seen, and he has three Outstanding Choreography Emmys to prove it. But for the past...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Miranda Lambert Posts Video Dancing to Her New Single With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: WATCH
While preparing for the BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday (November 8th), Miranda Lambert was caught on camera dancing to her new single Actin’ Up with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. In the video, which Miranda Lambert posted, the duo is seen dancing to the new track while holding drinks. “Actin up tonight at the BMI Awards with Brendan McLoughlin,” Lambert shared. “Thanks to preshow Red 55 Winery in our Wanda June Home glasses.
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two
She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Carrie Underwood as CMA Awards Host: Here’s Why She Could Return
For more than a decade, Carrie Underwood delighted colleagues and fans alike as the host of the Country Music Association Awards ceremony. A country music icon and a massive fan of the genre herself, Carrie Underwood was the ideal host, carrying the show with grace and an unfailingly sunny disposition alongside fellow star Brad Paisley.
Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards
Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
Eli Manning Claps Back at Brother Peyton’s Jokes at His Expense During CMA Awards
While Peyton Manning cracks jokes with Luke Bryan at the CMA Awards, brother Eli Manning is wondering why he’s catching strays. Although he isn’t even in the building, Eli has been the butt of multiple jokes tonight. When big brother gets a big platform, he’s going to use it to bash little brother.
