The Boot

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Country Stars Dazzle on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks. Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan’s Aaron Rodgers Joke, Carrie Underwood During CMA Awards

While on stage as co-host of the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton Manning poked fun at Luke Bryan’s 2021 Aaron Rodgers joke as well as Carrie Underwood’s side-eye reaction. Last year, Luke Bryan took to the stage of the big country music event to make a remark about Aaron Rodgers’ anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance. This was after the Packers quarterback admitted to lying about being vaccinated for the virus even though he said he was immunized. Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, openly supported Rodgers at the time.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
POPSUGAR

Eminem Brings 26-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Jade to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Double Elimination Returns! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Last Night?

We're getting to the endgame of Dancing with the Stars, as shown by this week's second double elimination of the season. The 8 remaining couples got jiggy with two dances dedicated to the '90s, hoping their performances would get them one step closer to the bling of the Mirrorball trophy. But unfortunately two pairs were left saying, "Talk to the hand" by the judges. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Posts Video Dancing to Her New Single With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: WATCH

While preparing for the BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday (November 8th), Miranda Lambert was caught on camera dancing to her new single Actin’ Up with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. In the video, which Miranda Lambert posted, the duo is seen dancing to the new track while holding drinks. “Actin up tonight at the BMI Awards with Brendan McLoughlin,” Lambert shared. “Thanks to preshow Red 55 Winery in our Wanda June Home glasses.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
ALABAMA STATE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood as CMA Awards Host: Here’s Why She Could Return

For more than a decade, Carrie Underwood delighted colleagues and fans alike as the host of the Country Music Association Awards ceremony. A country music icon and a massive fan of the genre herself, Carrie Underwood was the ideal host, carrying the show with grace and an unfailingly sunny disposition alongside fellow star Brad Paisley.
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards

Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

