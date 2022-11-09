ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
WECT

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
ORLANDO, FL
niceville.com

Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house

FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man sentenced to 45 days in jail after drug arrest

A Leesburg man was sentenced this past week to 45 days in the Lake County Jail for drug possession. In April, Stephen Alton Dawkins, 40, of 33619 Summit Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) on while Amalia Cristle Mari Ortiz, 36, of 33104 Easy St., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

