click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
WESH
Orange County sheriff: Teen accused of killing missing girl, her unborn baby
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials announced Tuesday morning that a 17-year-old has been arrested in the deaths of a missing teen and her unborn child. De'Shayla Ferguson, 16, was found shot and killed in Orlando on Oct. 24. She had been reported missing. The Orange County sheriff's...
click orlando
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
click orlando
Man shot, killed near Umatila; Lake County detective ask for tips in investigation
UMATILLA, Fla. – Lake County detectives are investigating a shooting death that happened near Umatilla Tuesday. According to a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 38000 block of Merrell Ave., Tuesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane,...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
leesburg-news.com
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
WECT
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
fox35orlando.com
Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
niceville.com
Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house
FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
click orlando
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man sentenced to 45 days in jail after drug arrest
A Leesburg man was sentenced this past week to 45 days in the Lake County Jail for drug possession. In April, Stephen Alton Dawkins, 40, of 33619 Summit Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) on while Amalia Cristle Mari Ortiz, 36, of 33104 Easy St., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
