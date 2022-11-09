ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

THV11

Election workers address long lines at polls

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you waited hours to vote on election night, you weren't alone. Several polling sites in Pulaski County saw bigger than normal crowds, which caused them to run out of ballots. "That was definitely crazy. I mean, we had a lot of voters turnout,"...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Alcohol sales now legal in Hot Spring County

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark — After a lengthy petition, Hot Spring County citizens voted to turn the dry county wet on Tuesday, November 8. Paul Helberg, who led the campaign as the chairman of the Vote Hot Spring County Wet Campaign, said that it was a long journey. "We...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people. According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.
CONWAY, AR
neareport.com

Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
PINE BLUFF, AR

