Election workers address long lines at polls
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you waited hours to vote on election night, you weren't alone. Several polling sites in Pulaski County saw bigger than normal crowds, which caused them to run out of ballots. "That was definitely crazy. I mean, we had a lot of voters turnout,"...
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Little Rock Mayor wins re-election; Republicans win big in Arkansas contests
While votes are still being counted in some races, some familiar names were among the winners in Tuesday’s midterm election in Arkansas. With control of the U.S. House and Senate still uncertain, Republicans continue to have a strong foothold in Arkansas politics. Mayor of Little Rock. Little Rock Mayor...
Central Arkansas legislative races good for incumbents; Conway House race decided by 4 votes
If you ever wondered if your vote counts, the House District 56 race in Conway is the poster child for voting. Incumbent Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, won his challenge from Republican Trent Minner by 4 votes. The unofficial results in the race with all votes counted were:. House District 56.
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Alcohol sales now legal in Hot Spring County
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark — After a lengthy petition, Hot Spring County citizens voted to turn the dry county wet on Tuesday, November 8. Paul Helberg, who led the campaign as the chairman of the Vote Hot Spring County Wet Campaign, said that it was a long journey. "We...
Hot Springs School District explores shifting to year round school calendar
One central Arkansas school district is exploring a new schedule.
Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
A protest outside of the Conway School Board ended in 3 arrests
The Conway School Board made policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments no overnight trips by gender.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered to testify in court
In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November, however it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019. There will be two chances for snow...
Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people. According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
