District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
Further investigation determined that Billy Jo Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball lottery prize. Updated: 15 hours ago. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, bought the winning ticket...
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Police confirmed on Nov. 11 they found no powder inside two suspicious envelopes sent to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix. However, police said the contents of one letter that was opened by a staffer who reported it contained a “white...
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, Big Blue Nation and the world, fell in love with an eastern Kentucky coal miner who went viral from a photo at Kentucky Basketball’s Blue-White game. Friday, Micheal McGuire and his family got the Wildcat treatment at tonight’s game against Duquesne. Micheal...
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
View from the Hill: Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. “When I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We fostered, we’ve tried IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Chris Orupabo said. KHNL/KGMB reports November is National Adoption Month, and more than 100,000...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Regina Pedigo educating generations through prominent staple
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Kids on the Block has been a staple in the region since 1985 and anyone that has gone to school in Kentucky knows their messages and lessons. For over 15 years, Regina Pedigo, Special Projects Coordinator and a puppeteer with the group, takes the...
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Final. South Warren...
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
Ky. man wins $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia, KY is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not...
