Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
Football Friday Night, 11-11-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a cold and windy night in Southcentral Kentucky for round two of high school football playoffs. As many teams fight through adversity, Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day showcase tough matchups and find out which teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Final. South Warren...
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
Ky. man wins $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia, KY is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not...
