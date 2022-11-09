Read full article on original website
What are the safest states in America? Study tells us where New York falls
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tired of violence, crime and COVID taking too many lives? Concerned about road safety and job security? We all are, but where in the United States are those issues the least prevalent?. More than 15,000 Americans died from gun violence this year, and 204,000 lost...
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
5 Stranded 21 Stories Underground At Grand Canyon Caverns
Five people are stranded about 21 stories underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns due to an elevator issue, authorities confirmed Monday (October 24) night via NBC News. The visitors aren't reported to be stuck in the elevator car, rather, have access to the run of the caverns and an adjacent six-person hotel suite while waiting for a suitable ride to return them to the surface of Peach Springs, Arizona, Coconino Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton announced.
Thrillist
These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now
While the NYC real estate market continues to be a thing of nightmares, cities across the US are boasting reasonably priced properties. Wild for us New Yorkers, but it actually makes sense. According to a recent study conducted by LendingTree, it's a lot easier for folks to buy in the South and Midwest.
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
watchers.news
Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.
A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake expects Arizona shipping container lawsuit to go to Supreme Court
PHOENIX – Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake said she is prepared to continue Arizona’s legal challenge defending the use of shipping containers at the border all the way to nation’s highest court. “This will go to the Supreme Court and we will win this battle,” Lake said...
California man blames meteorite after house goes up in flames
Fireball – ‘like a flaming basketball’ – seen in sky around the time rancher’s home destroyed north-east of Sacramento
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
thecentersquare.com
Phoenix congressman files bill taxing Saudi crop exports in Arizona
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego wants to impose an excise tax on foreign entities exporting crops from dry parts of the country, an issue Arizona is facing. The Phoenix Democrat filed the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022 Thursday. If enacted, it would impose a 300% excise tax on exported crops that need more water than others.
NPS Urges Guests To Refrain From Licking Psychedelic Toad Found In Arizona
The toad can be found in Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.
wanderwisdom.com
The Painted Desert in Arizona (See Stunning Photos and Videos)
Arizona is a fabulous state filled with beauty and natural wonders. Amazing canyons (Grand!), mountains, and desert scenery await visitors. This author has been fortunate enough to have traveled roads in the Arizona desert several times. At times it was with family members, and another time with a good friend from Germany.
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
The Hottest And Coldest Cities In Each State You Need To Know
Are you thinking about getting away from Michigan for warmer temperatures this winter? Are you thinking about going somewhere even colder than Michigan? There are fifty states in the U.S. and all vary with average hi and lo temps. If I want to go somewhere warm I'm most likely going...
Federal judge merges Arizona drop box cases, weighs decision
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona has merged two cases alleging voter intimidation at outdoor ballot boxes as he weighs a decision expected later Friday over whether to ban groups from monitoring the sites, taking photos and videos and following voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi...
Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use
WASHINGTON — As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation. The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California — have...
