Kentucky State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech

Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a...
FLORIDA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Republicans win 3 Ohio Supreme Court races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republicans won three Ohio Supreme Court races on Tuesday. For the first time, the justice's party affiliation was listed on the ballots. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor did not seek re-election because of age limits. 2022 ELECTION RESULTS. Republican Sharon Kennedy will replace her. GOP...
OHIO STATE
The Week

Trump criticizes McConnell, says Rick Scott should take his place as GOP Senate leader

Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and said he should be ousted as the head of the Senate Republicans. During an interview with Fox News published on Election Day, Trump described McConnell as a "lousy leader" and said the GOP needed new leadership in both chambers of Congress. "People are very upset with Mitch McConnell — I'll tell you who is upset with him — the public," the former president said. "I think we'll probably have to live with him for two years, and if I run and if I win, I will say, 'Don't send me any legislation if he's the leader,' and he'll be out in two minutes."
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
FLORIDA STATE
Wave 3

Rep. Yarmuth holds final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth, D-13th, hosted his 15th and final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans Thursday morning. Kentucky and Louisville Metro lawmakers were attended the event at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. It was originally founded back in 2007 in honor of Black History...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Axios

Iowa's Chuck Grassley continues his Senate tenure

Sen. Chuck Grassley beat Democrat Michael Franken in Tuesday's election, extending his record as one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The race will help determine which party holds majority control of the U.S. Senate. Grassley has voiced optimism that he...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump's shadow loomed over Pennsylvania's Republican bloodbath

PITTSBURGH — The red wave that had been predicted to sweep through the Keystone State never materialized. Instead, Democrats captured the governor’s office, flipped a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat, kept all nine of their congressional seats, flipped several state House seats, and lost just one state Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

