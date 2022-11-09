Read full article on original website
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race
KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night. The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes. Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third...
1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of...
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Former state senator Houchin to take over Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state senator overcame a crowded Republican field in the May primary and two opponents in Tuesday’s general election was chosen to go to Washington, D.C., in January. Erin Houchin had received 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting Tuesday night....
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech
Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a...
Republican Erin Houchin wins three-way race for Indiana's 9th Congressional District
Republican former state Sen. Erin Houchin won in southern Indiana’s 9th Congressional District to replace GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who unexpectedly announced in January he wouldn’t seek reelection after three terms. Houchin defeated Democrat Matthew Fyfe and Libertarian Tonya Mills. Houchin has served as an Indiana senator in...
Republicans win 3 Ohio Supreme Court races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republicans won three Ohio Supreme Court races on Tuesday. For the first time, the justice's party affiliation was listed on the ballots. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor did not seek re-election because of age limits. 2022 ELECTION RESULTS. Republican Sharon Kennedy will replace her. GOP...
Trump criticizes McConnell, says Rick Scott should take his place as GOP Senate leader
Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and said he should be ousted as the head of the Senate Republicans. During an interview with Fox News published on Election Day, Trump described McConnell as a "lousy leader" and said the GOP needed new leadership in both chambers of Congress. "People are very upset with Mitch McConnell — I'll tell you who is upset with him — the public," the former president said. "I think we'll probably have to live with him for two years, and if I run and if I win, I will say, 'Don't send me any legislation if he's the leader,' and he'll be out in two minutes."
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Rick Scott refuses to rule out Senate majority leader bid if GOP wins control
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is refusing to rule out a run for Senate majority leader if Republicans win the upper chamber, a move that could set up an awkward showdown with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is striving to gain control...
Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
Rep. Yarmuth holds final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth, D-13th, hosted his 15th and final Community Dialogue for African American Veterans Thursday morning. Kentucky and Louisville Metro lawmakers were attended the event at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. It was originally founded back in 2007 in honor of Black History...
Iowa's Chuck Grassley continues his Senate tenure
Sen. Chuck Grassley beat Democrat Michael Franken in Tuesday's election, extending his record as one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The race will help determine which party holds majority control of the U.S. Senate. Grassley has voiced optimism that he...
Trump's shadow loomed over Pennsylvania's Republican bloodbath
PITTSBURGH — The red wave that had been predicted to sweep through the Keystone State never materialized. Instead, Democrats captured the governor’s office, flipped a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat, kept all nine of their congressional seats, flipped several state House seats, and lost just one state Senate seat.
