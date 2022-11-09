ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebec, CA

Car crash in Grapevine shuts down all lanes of southbound Interstate 5

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

All lanes of the southbound side of the Golden State Freeway (5) in Lebec are closed at this moment after a big rig overturned.

The crash took place near Vista Del Lago Road just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's unclear at this moment if there were any injuries suffered as a result to this crash.

The big rig was sprawled across all the lanes of the southbound side of the freeway, according to Caltrans.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

CBS LA

Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main

A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.
MALIBU, CA
Bakersfield Now

All southbound lanes closed on Interstate 5 near Lebec

Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CalTrans District 7 said all southbound lanes on Interstate 5, past Vista Del Lago Road are closed due to an overturned big rig. They said there is a detour, to take eastbound Highway 138 to southbound Highway 14 to southbound I-5. According to CHP, it...
LEBEC, CA
KGET

All lanes open after overturned big rig shuts down southbound I-5

Update: All lanes of southbound I-5 past Vista Del Lago Road are open, according to a tweet Caltrans District 7 tweeted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Interstate 5 is closed just south of Vista Del Lago Road due to a crash involving a big rig near Gorman, according to CHP. A semi-truck overturned heading southbound […]
GORMAN, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Wible Road at Wood Lane just before 8.30 p.m. According to the officers, a woman was traveling northbound on Wible Road when she lost control at Wood Lane. She had made a dangerous right turn and struck a concrete curb. She was then ejected from the bike and hit a metal sign.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Snowfall closes Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park

Frazier Park, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snowfall has shutdown Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. Snowfall and iced roads forced CHP to close Cuddy Valley Road towards Mount Pinos summit around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said. This is a developing story. We will update […]
FRAZIER PARK, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in 5 Freeway crash in Santa Clarita

A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in the lanes of the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle.The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash left one vehicle on its side and the man in lanes, the CHP said.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. His name has not yet been released.The CHP issued a SigAlert at 3:41 a.m. shutting down all southbound freeway lanes through the crash scene.Traffic was backed-up during the Monday morning commute near Magic Mountain Pkwy. Around 6:15 a.m. one lane was re-opened by the CHP on the southbound freeway. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP

-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
OILDALE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Car falls into creek leaving one person dead

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County

Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning. Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles. One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided. The small SUV was carrying four people that were all...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man dies in a car crash

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Edison Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male driver with severe injuries inside a white 2005 Chevy...
OXNARD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vigil held for 19-year-old motorcyclist in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday where a 19-year-old motorcyclist tragically died. On Monday, Bakersfield resident Jessica Juliana Segura died after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane. She struck a metal sign and died at the scene, according to authorities.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Power outages affecting customers in Oildale, NE Bakersfield: PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) PG&E reports that 299 customers are still without power in the Oildale area. The utility said the power is estimated to be restored around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, 65 customers are without power in northeast Bakersfield. There is still not an estimated...
OILDALE, CA
