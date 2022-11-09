Miami-Dade schools to close Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATE: Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reopen on Thursday, with all school-related activities resuming as well.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, district officials announced Tuesday evening.

Officials cited transportation, which may be impacted by standing water, possible drowned lines and winds, for the school closures. School buses are not allowed to travel when winds reach 35 mph or higher.

All adult education, as well as school-based after-care programs, activities and athletic events are canceled as well, district officials said.

Broward County, Palm Beach and several other school districts along Florida’s East Coast are also closed Wednesday ahead of the storm’s expected landfall. The storm could become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hits overnight Wednesday, though most of the state’s East Coast could begin to feel tropical storm winds earlier in the day.

Tropical storm winds range from 39 to 73 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Category 1 hurricane has winds of 74 to 94 mph.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday, though a final decision will be made Wednesday. Students were already out of school on Tuesday for Election Day and will be out Friday for Veterans Day.