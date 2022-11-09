ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade schools to close Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By Sommer Brugal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reopen on Thursday, with all school-related activities resuming as well.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Schools reopening Thursday as threat of Tropical Storm Nicole lifts

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, district officials announced Tuesday evening.

Officials cited transportation, which may be impacted by standing water, possible drowned lines and winds, for the school closures. School buses are not allowed to travel when winds reach 35 mph or higher.

All adult education, as well as school-based after-care programs, activities and athletic events are canceled as well, district officials said.

READ MORE: Florida counties call for evacuations and closures as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens

Broward County, Palm Beach and several other school districts along Florida’s East Coast are also closed Wednesday ahead of the storm’s expected landfall. The storm could become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hits overnight Wednesday, though most of the state’s East Coast could begin to feel tropical storm winds earlier in the day.

READ MORE: Is school open or closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole? What to know in Florida

Tropical storm winds range from 39 to 73 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Category 1 hurricane has winds of 74 to 94 mph.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday, though a final decision will be made Wednesday. Students were already out of school on Tuesday for Election Day and will be out Friday for Veterans Day.

Related
Miami Herald

Nicole’s mark on South Florida minimal: damaged piers, sand-caked walkways, soggy shops

Nicole’s strong winds and drenching rain largely spared South Florida but there was some damage: Two popular Broward County fishing piers took a beating, the ocean briefly flooded Hollywood Beach’s ocean-side walkway and some shops, and a section of A1A in Fort Lauderdale was blocked by sand and flooding Thursday morning. Thousands also lost power, though the numbers were quickly declining.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
