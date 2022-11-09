Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
El Paso woman arrested for stabbing man in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after stabbing a 29 year old man in Socorro, Texas. According to the El Paso Police Department Saenz, 34, and her victim had been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home.
Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
Tornado Bus Company sees an influx of migrants, some don't have sponsors
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — After federal immigration policy change migrants were no longer released to the streets of El Paso. However, with another influx in people coming over, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's facilities have filled up and some local companies are taking in different travelers than expected.
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army host 'STUFF the Truck'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' of El Paso donated free coffee and donuts to anyone who participated in the Salvation's Army's Semi-Annual 'STUFF the Truck' collection drive Saturday. People of El Paso were invited out to Barnett Harley-Davidson, a cosponsor of the event, in East El Paso to...
CBP officers seize 215 pounds of meth in railcar near Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a railcar on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry. During the inspections, officers...
West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
Veterans Day parade attracts onlookers in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans in El Paso were honored Friday with a parade. El Paso Flag Across America hosted the parade along Hondo Pass Drive. Friday's event marked its 30th anniversary. A commencement ceremony followed the parade at the Old Glory Memorial in the northeast. Retired major...
What to expect now that the Community Progress Bond was approved by voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Election results show that El Paso voters have approved the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond but it could take some time before El Pasoans see any changes. The $272 million bond focuses on improving streets and infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy...
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in dire need as it operates with 4-days worth of supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s largest food bank has been struggling with the amount of food it has available to feed the community. The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has been operating with the 4-days worth of supplies over the past month. Chief Operations Officer,...
El Paso dowtown art, farmers market hosts northeast Fall festival
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be hosting the Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market. The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 12- Dec. 17. It will take place at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard. The...
NMSU mascot 'Keystone' dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A loved mascot for New Mexico State University's football team died. Keystone's death was announced Friday by the university. According to the tweet, the horse died this week. Keystone was known to lead the Aggies onto the field. The school's next mascot is unknown...
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
