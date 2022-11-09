ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

NBCMontana

Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond fails

MISSOULA, MT — The Friends of Our Fairgrounds campaign announced the Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond failed to pass in the general election. The goal of the bond would be to fund an agricultural and livestock arena and make improvements to the grounds and green spaces. Funding would also give the Glacier Ice Rink a third sheet of ice, in addition to $5 million in private funding.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Open lands bond appears set for likely passage in Ravalli Co.

HAMILTON, Mont. — The $10 million open lands general obligation bond appeared to be set for likely passage early Wednesday morning. Not all votes had been counted when the second set of vote numbers came in shortly after midnight. But unofficial vote tallies for the bond were strong with...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Power restored in Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — Update: NorthWestern Energy sent out an alert at 10:21 a.m. that the power "outage has been repaired." Over 3,500 people experienced a NorthWestern Energy power outage near Russel Street and the Bitterroot Branch around 9:29 a.m. Missoula County Public Schools say its administrative campus as well...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville council member resigns

Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville Town Council member representing Ward 1, has resigned effective November 4th. Wolff told the Star that she had turned in her letter of resignation and expected it to be read into the record at the November 10th council meeting. Wolff cited health and personal issues as her...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Chick-fil-A opens in Missoula on Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A in Missoula is all set to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 on North Reserve. "Chick-fil-A Missoula is working closely with local law officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Guests can turn in from American Way and take the second left to enter the drive-thru. Once your order is complete, you’ll take the first right to head out back to American Way," according to a spokesperson on behalf of Chick-fil-A.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Emergency travel only in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana National Guard to bring home 300 soldiers

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana National Guard announced the return of around 300 soldiers Wednesday. Two large flights are scheduled for Missoula and Belgrade on Thursday, with soldiers not on the flights having individual tickets to the airports closest to their homes. And for those who need it, military transportation is available if they need a lift from the airport to get home.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bull elk reported poached on Bison Range

MISSOULA, Mont. — Investigators are trying to find whoever dumped a poached bull elk into a canal on the Bison Range north of Missoula. They are also trying to figure out if this is the beloved and iconic elk known as "Harold." Many visitors admire Harold's unique characteristics each year, and so far tribal investigators haven't been able to track Harold down in his normal hide out spots.
MISSOULA, MT

