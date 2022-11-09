Read full article on original website
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond fails
MISSOULA, MT — The Friends of Our Fairgrounds campaign announced the Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond failed to pass in the general election. The goal of the bond would be to fund an agricultural and livestock arena and make improvements to the grounds and green spaces. Funding would also give the Glacier Ice Rink a third sheet of ice, in addition to $5 million in private funding.
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
NBCMontana
Open lands bond appears set for likely passage in Ravalli Co.
HAMILTON, Mont. — The $10 million open lands general obligation bond appeared to be set for likely passage early Wednesday morning. Not all votes had been counted when the second set of vote numbers came in shortly after midnight. But unofficial vote tallies for the bond were strong with...
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
NBCMontana
Granite Co. voters reject dispensaries, approve of tax on medical, recreational marijuana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Granite Co. voters have narrowly rejected a measure to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries. Preliminary results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office shows all four precincts in Granite County have counted their ballots. Results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Results show 52% of voters cast...
NBCMontana
Power restored in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Update: NorthWestern Energy sent out an alert at 10:21 a.m. that the power "outage has been repaired." Over 3,500 people experienced a NorthWestern Energy power outage near Russel Street and the Bitterroot Branch around 9:29 a.m. Missoula County Public Schools say its administrative campus as well...
montanarightnow.com
Votes against Missoula County Crisis Levy take lead as initial results are reported
MISSOULA COUNTY- Initial numbers show voters are not in favor of the Missoula County Crisis Levy. Currently, all 52 precincts are partially reporting results. As of 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, votes are being reported as 26,474 votes against the levy, and 22,121 for the levy. The Crisis Levy would provide funds...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville council member resigns
Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville Town Council member representing Ward 1, has resigned effective November 4th. Wolff told the Star that she had turned in her letter of resignation and expected it to be read into the record at the November 10th council meeting. Wolff cited health and personal issues as her...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
NBCMontana
Chick-fil-A opens in Missoula on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A in Missoula is all set to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 on North Reserve. "Chick-fil-A Missoula is working closely with local law officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Guests can turn in from American Way and take the second left to enter the drive-thru. Once your order is complete, you’ll take the first right to head out back to American Way," according to a spokesperson on behalf of Chick-fil-A.
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
NBCMontana
Emergency travel only in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
NBCMontana
Montana National Guard to bring home 300 soldiers
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana National Guard announced the return of around 300 soldiers Wednesday. Two large flights are scheduled for Missoula and Belgrade on Thursday, with soldiers not on the flights having individual tickets to the airports closest to their homes. And for those who need it, military transportation is available if they need a lift from the airport to get home.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
Bull elk reported poached on Bison Range
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investigators are trying to find whoever dumped a poached bull elk into a canal on the Bison Range north of Missoula. They are also trying to figure out if this is the beloved and iconic elk known as "Harold." Many visitors admire Harold's unique characteristics each year, and so far tribal investigators haven't been able to track Harold down in his normal hide out spots.
