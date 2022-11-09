ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for regionals

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue postseason action on Friday with the NCAA Midwest Regional race. The event will be held in Columbia, Missouri, and take place at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women will run their typical 6,000-meter race while the men...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Sign 3 Prep Standouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. “All three signees are a tremendous fit for our program,” said...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy

The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 115-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes started off strong, making a basket within the first 30 seconds by Iowa forward Monika Czinano which was assisted by Caitlin Clark. The Aces had many shots on goal but the ball did not make it in the basket numerous times.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Iowan

Iowa swim and dive program continuing to build

After the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team increased its roster size from 13 athletes in 2021-22 to 21 this season, the Hawkeyes are expecting better results than the 0-7 record they compiled last year. At 1-1 through the first two duals of the season, head coach Nathan Mundt’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State

America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development

Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Iowa Unveils Military Appreciation Helmet

The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has unveiled some special military appreciation helmets for Saturday's Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The team's normal yellow-and-black Hawkeye logo is now painted with the colors of the American flag. The program took to Twitter with a hype video on Tuesday night. "For...
IOWA CITY, IA
Hutch Post

Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
NICKERSON, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeyes reveal military appreciation helmets

The Iowa Hawkeyes have revealed this year's military appreciation design for the game against Wisconsin this weekend. The design is the same one they used during last year's game against Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Club seeking to keep momentum on the road

The Iowa Heartlanders are seeking their first road win of the 2022-23 season as they play at the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. After losing six straight games to open the year, the Heartlanders secured their first victory in dominating fashion Sunday. They downed the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, at Xtream Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA

