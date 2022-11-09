Read full article on original website
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
veronews.com
County firefighters and paramedics to get 4 percent pay hike and up to 5 more days off
The county’s Fire Rescue Division employees will receive a 4 percent pay raise in January and up to five additional days off annually as part of a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement unanimously approved by the County Commission last week. The contract, ratified by members of the Indian River...
veronews.com
Community leaders feted for showing the philanthropic ‘Way’
After a three-year hiatus, business leaders, government and nonprofit agencies gathered at the Quail Valley River Club to recognize a continued legacy of volunteerism and philanthropy at the annual United Way of Indian River County’s Community Leaders Breakfast and Spirit of Indian River County Awards Program, sponsored by Florida Power & Light.
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
macaronikid.com
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 5. While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings. The following...
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
veronews.com
Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday
Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
veronews.com
Hospitalizations for COVID up, but new cases down
The number of new covid infections reported to the Florida Department of Health declined slightly in Indian River County last week, though hospitalizations rose 60 percent. Only 89 people reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week ending Nov. 3 – down from 102 the previous week – but six more people ended up in the hospital being treated for covid illness than the week before.
veronews.com
Good cheer adds pep to steps at ‘Making Strides’ fundraiser
Undaunted by a deluge of rain, breast cancer survivors and their supporters exploded with enthusiasm during the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Indian River walk at Riverside Park, hosted by the American Cancer Society. Adorned in everything from pink tutus to spectacularly decorated brassieres, participants raised $96,577, exceeding...
Evacuations recommended for some in Brevard County ahead of Nicole’s impact
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A recommended evacuation takes effect for some residents in Brevard County on Wednesday morning. Brevard County officials are expecting significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge. Brevard County schools will be...
Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup
The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole.
WPBF News 25
Indian River County officials open some beaches to public as they assess erosion after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A few hours after Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast as a hurricane, Indian River County leaders are assessing the damages and cleaning up the debris. "I think the damages are worse than when we had Ian so that’s significant to us in that...
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
veronews.com
Kayleigh McEnany will speak at Care Net’s 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser on Nov 12th
Kayleigh McEnany is coming to Vero Beach to speak at Care Net’s 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser about Roe v. Wade being overturned, and her passion for pregnancy centers like Care Net. As a News Commentator, Author, and former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh possesses her own unique perspectives on family, faith, and life purpose that will certainly lead all guests on a thought-provoking journey. The event will be on Saturday, November 12th at the Intergenerational Center on Oslo Road. Address 1590 9th St SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962. Doors open at 6 pm, Program starts at 7 pm.
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
hometownnewstc.com
Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
