Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

Community leaders feted for showing the philanthropic ‘Way’

After a three-year hiatus, business leaders, government and nonprofit agencies gathered at the Quail Valley River Club to recognize a continued legacy of volunteerism and philanthropy at the annual United Way of Indian River County’s Community Leaders Breakfast and Spirit of Indian River County Awards Program, sponsored by Florida Power & Light.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory 5. While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings. The following...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday

Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Hospitalizations for COVID up, but new cases down

The number of new covid infections reported to the Florida Department of Health declined slightly in Indian River County last week, though hospitalizations rose 60 percent. Only 89 people reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week ending Nov. 3 – down from 102 the previous week – but six more people ended up in the hospital being treated for covid illness than the week before.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Good cheer adds pep to steps at ‘Making Strides’ fundraiser

Undaunted by a deluge of rain, breast cancer survivors and their supporters exploded with enthusiasm during the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Indian River walk at Riverside Park, hosted by the American Cancer Society. Adorned in everything from pink tutus to spectacularly decorated brassieres, participants raised $96,577, exceeding...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Kayleigh McEnany will speak at Care Net’s 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser on Nov 12th

Kayleigh McEnany is coming to Vero Beach to speak at Care Net’s 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser about Roe v. Wade being overturned, and her passion for pregnancy centers like Care Net. As a News Commentator, Author, and former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh possesses her own unique perspectives on family, faith, and life purpose that will certainly lead all guests on a thought-provoking journey. The event will be on Saturday, November 12th at the Intergenerational Center on Oslo Road. Address 1590 9th St SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962. Doors open at 6 pm, Program starts at 7 pm.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
VERO BEACH, FL

