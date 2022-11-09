Kayleigh McEnany is coming to Vero Beach to speak at Care Net’s 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser about Roe v. Wade being overturned, and her passion for pregnancy centers like Care Net. As a News Commentator, Author, and former White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh possesses her own unique perspectives on family, faith, and life purpose that will certainly lead all guests on a thought-provoking journey. The event will be on Saturday, November 12th at the Intergenerational Center on Oslo Road. Address 1590 9th St SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962. Doors open at 6 pm, Program starts at 7 pm.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO