Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays

LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State

Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Tioga’s Hannah Rice makes history by signing with Nicholls St.

BALL, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, Tioga High School has a girls’ soccer player signing her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer. Hannah Rice made history by putting to paper Wednesday signing with Nicholls State University. The former ACA Athlete of the Week had a record-setting performance in 2021 by scoring 20 goals in just a six-match set.
BALL, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cupid pays tribute to 'The Freeze' line dance with remake of 'If You Don't Want Me To'

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle." Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
brproud.com

Theron Smith wins New Roads mayoral election

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – As the parish seat of Pointe Coupee and a city that’s home to approximately 4,379 people, New Roads is a small but intriguing community. It’s rich history, well-known Mardi Gras celebrations, and pleasant views of False River draw thousands of visitors annually.
NEW ROADS, LA

