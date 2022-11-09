Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football: Brian Kelly previews offensive line rotation with Garrett Dellinger return
BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU football is getting back a key piece on its offensive line. Left guard Garrett Dellinger, who has been out of the lineup since the. loss with a knee injury, will rotate back into LSU's line against Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), Kelly said on Thursday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Kim Mulkey, LSU women's basketball signed No. 1 2023 recruiting class. Why LSU needed it now
There are several attributes that come with signing the nation's overall top-rated recruiting class. From national program perception to perhaps on a more minute level, bragging rights with a conference. Finishing on top of that list can serve as a signal, introspectively for the coaches as well as future recruits.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee values conference...
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Alabama; see top 25
After beating Alabama in overtime, LSU rose to No. 7 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, firmly putting the Tigers in the postseason conversation with three weeks left in the regular season. Despite having two losses, LSU debuted in the rankings last week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach
BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU basketball, Matt McMahon will sneak into the NCAA Tournament. 5 bold predictions
BATON ROUGE - The first season of LSU basketball under coach Matt McMahon is a mystery to predict. The Tigers are adding 10 new scholarship players in McMahon's first season, which will be played under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that could derail their hopes of playing in any kind of postseason.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
tigerrag.com
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays
LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
LSU Reveille
LSU in the '90s vs LSU in '22: What's changed over the past 30 years? What hasn't?
If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s. LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State
Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers. Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard...
kalb.com
Tioga’s Hannah Rice makes history by signing with Nicholls St.
BALL, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, Tioga High School has a girls’ soccer player signing her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer. Hannah Rice made history by putting to paper Wednesday signing with Nicholls State University. The former ACA Athlete of the Week had a record-setting performance in 2021 by scoring 20 goals in just a six-match set.
wbrz.com
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hope will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
theadvocate.com
Cupid pays tribute to 'The Freeze' line dance with remake of 'If You Don't Want Me To'
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle." Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
brproud.com
Theron Smith wins New Roads mayoral election
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – As the parish seat of Pointe Coupee and a city that’s home to approximately 4,379 people, New Roads is a small but intriguing community. It’s rich history, well-known Mardi Gras celebrations, and pleasant views of False River draw thousands of visitors annually.
