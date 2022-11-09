ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
Smelling smoke in the Louisville area? This may explain it

A prescribed fire in Spencer County has smoke getting caught up in the southeasterly breezes, prompting an Air Quality Alert for Louisville for Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to potential smoke impacts from nearby fires, fine particle pollution is forecast to be at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart diseases, people with asthma, children and older adults.
Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation

PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
Louisville's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
Foodie Fun: Must-Try Restaurants in Louisville, KY

Heading to Louisville for a weekend getaway and wanting a great dining experience? I've got you covered, check out these restaurants while you're in town!. This pub-style dining option not only has a unique name but offers up the same dining experience. The restaurant is located completely underground! Troll Pub's location is historical, as it used to be the location of the original Galt House hotel built in 1834, that is until a fire destroyed the property in 1865. Following the catastrophic hotel fire, this location would go on to be the headquarters for the L&N railroad in 1877 which lasted until 1907.
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region

Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
