Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
WLKY.com
Trial for man charged with deadly shooting inside south Louisville restaurant delayed for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is voicing frustrations with the judicial system, nearly four years after their loved one was killed inside a Louisville restaurant. Devone Briggs was supposed to stand trial this week for the murder of Jose Munoz, but it's been delayed again. Donna Munoz expected to...
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
WLKY.com
Smelling smoke in the Louisville area? This may explain it
A prescribed fire in Spencer County has smoke getting caught up in the southeasterly breezes, prompting an Air Quality Alert for Louisville for Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to potential smoke impacts from nearby fires, fine particle pollution is forecast to be at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart diseases, people with asthma, children and older adults.
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
wdrb.com
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
LMPD identifies motorcyclist who died in collision on Arnoldtown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man riding a motorcycle died after a fatal collision in Louisville Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest in southwest Jefferson County around 6 p.m. Police said witnesses saw 60-year-old Billy...
WLKY.com
State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation
PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
Louisville's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
99.5 WKDQ
Foodie Fun: Must-Try Restaurants in Louisville, KY
Heading to Louisville for a weekend getaway and wanting a great dining experience? I've got you covered, check out these restaurants while you're in town!. This pub-style dining option not only has a unique name but offers up the same dining experience. The restaurant is located completely underground! Troll Pub's location is historical, as it used to be the location of the original Galt House hotel built in 1834, that is until a fire destroyed the property in 1865. Following the catastrophic hotel fire, this location would go on to be the headquarters for the L&N railroad in 1877 which lasted until 1907.
WLKY.com
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region
Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots. Importance of voting in African American communities. Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Updated: 21 hours ago. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County reinstates burn ban as Fort Knox wildland fire persists
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A judge has reinstated Bullitt County's burn ban less than a month after it was lifted. Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers reinstated the burn ban effective immediately as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All outdoor burning in Bullitt County is prohibited under this order.
wdrb.com
Popular Oldham County restaurant, Steve O's Italian Kitchen, closes after 17 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Oldham County closed after 17 years in business. Steve O's Italian Kitchen closed on Nov. 1. The restaurant was located on State Highway 146 in Buckner, near Oldham County High School. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the announcement came with...
Wave 3
Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
Comments / 2