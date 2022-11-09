Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
“I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years.” - Cowboys Coach mild McCarthy on OBJ.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons openly recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas Cowboys
Star linebacker Micah Parsons openly recruited Odell Beckham to the Cowboys on Twitter: “Man obj talk to me !! Let’s do this.”
Yardbarker
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”
This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
OBJ Opportunity? 'Definitely Dallas,' Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Predicts
Michael Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout, reiterated his OBJ to Dallas stance - with even stronger words.
Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out
Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
Yardbarker
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction. Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction....
With Xavier McKinney out, Giants need a new defensive signal caller
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss a minimum of four weeks after suffering a broken hand in an ATV accident during the bye week. Losing a star safety is difficult enough to overcome for the Giants, but they’re also losing a captain and defensive signal caller. McKinney...
Yardbarker
New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates
It wasn't meant to be for New York Giants second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson, who was elevated to the starting cornerback position after the team had to part ways with James Bradberry in a salary cap-related move, missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy following the team's Week 1 win at Tennessee.
Giants' Secondary Ticket Market Holding Steady as Second Half of Season Starts
According to SI Tickets, secondary ticket pricing for New York Giants tickets still holds steady in the middle of the pack.
PODCAST: Giants fans are rightly upset with Xavier McKinney
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the bye week injury sustained by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney and what it means to the team on the field. We also look ahead to the second half of the season, go over a few keys and X-factors, and preview a Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
Comments / 0