New York State

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
DALLAS, TX
Hot 99.1

New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”

This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out

Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
Yardbarker

New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates

It wasn't meant to be for New York Giants second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson, who was elevated to the starting cornerback position after the team had to part ways with James Bradberry in a salary cap-related move, missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy following the team's Week 1 win at Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

