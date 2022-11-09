Hialeah Events To Host A Gala Florida Evening with Dinner and Show: Comedy, Luxury Cabaret, Live DJ

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday’s weather will be dominated by Nicole. The day will see increasingly stormy weather and damaging winds, especially in Broward and points to the north. Storm surge flooding is expected along the Atlantic coast — 2 to 4 feet in Broward northward and 1 to 2 feet in Miami-Dade — all made worse by the seasonal king tides. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be near the 80-degree mark.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO