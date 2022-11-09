ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:35 p.m. EST

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.
Rep. Andy Biggs may challenge for GOP leadership post, according to media reports

Rep. Andy Biggs is reportedly considering challenging for the House Republican leadership post this week. The move would lay bare the deep division with the GOP after the party’s underwhelming results in the midterm elections. Biggs, R-Ariz., could not be immediately reached for comment about a leadership bid, which was first reported by...
Nevada Senate race called, Catherine Cortez Masto wins the seat

NEVADA - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state's largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
When are House and Senate leadership elections?

The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
