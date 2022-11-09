ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Daily Cardinal

‘Holy mackerel’: Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels, wins second term

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican challenger and construction executive Tim Michels to secure a second term as Wisconsin’s governor early Wednesday morning. Evers, a former public school teacher and state superintendent, held a 3-point lead over Michels when the Associated Press called the race shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. While Evers initially led Michels by three points in a Marquette Law School poll from September, a Nov. 2 Marquette poll found the race tied heading into Election Day.
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison implements Nalox-ZONE boxes in residence, dining halls

Several University of Wisconsin-Madison residence and dining halls now house Nalox-ZONE boxes, containing the medicine Naloxone, to prevent possible drug overdoses. The boxes are placed among other emergency tools such as AEDs and fire extinguishers as a way of making them easy to find and as common as other safety tools.
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison has a binge drinking problem

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is consistently ranked among the top “party schools” in the country, a qualification that often goes hand-in-hand with a school’s drinking culture. That is certainly true at UW-Madison, the nation’s number one school for beer consumption, and many students feel this reflected in its atmosphere.
fox47.com

Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m.
Daily Cardinal

Few addiction resources accessible to students on UW-Madison campus

You are in third grade at your elementary school assembly, and you are handed a Red Ribbon pencil reading, “Don’t do drugs.”. As children, drugs are introduced as a concept for grown ups, and many do not understand the true danger or nature of them. As children grow up, more and more illegal substances are introduced as a “norm” in their lives — especially when they become teenagers. At your first high school party freshman year, you see White Claws lining a table. The older juniors outside are smoking marijuana, and you do not see the harm in trying some. What, can just a little hurt?
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
Daily Cardinal

A deep dive into UW’s student insurance plan SHIP

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, students are eligible to apply for the Student Health Insurance Program (SHIP) which covers mental health and mental illness medications, including treatments for anxiety, depression, sleep and bipolar disorder. SHIP is designed specifically for UW-Madison students, providing a comprehensive insurance plan that covers additional health...
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison students find community in collegiate addiction recovery program

University of Wisconsin-Madison students are surrounded by a prevalent party culture on campus that consists of going out on the weekends, tailgating on game days and hitting the bars — which oftentimes involves drinking. For a certain group of students, this aspect of campus culture is avoided for that reason.
Daily Cardinal

Dane County works to reduce drug harm

Faced with a growing drug crisis, Dane County Public Health leaders are taking steps to ensure the safety of the community in respect to drug usage. “We are in the midst of a drug overdose crisis,” Public Health Madison and Dane County, the local health department, said. “Since 2000, Dane County has seen a 139% increase in the number of people who died of a drug overdose.”
