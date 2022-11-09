You are in third grade at your elementary school assembly, and you are handed a Red Ribbon pencil reading, “Don’t do drugs.”. As children, drugs are introduced as a concept for grown ups, and many do not understand the true danger or nature of them. As children grow up, more and more illegal substances are introduced as a “norm” in their lives — especially when they become teenagers. At your first high school party freshman year, you see White Claws lining a table. The older juniors outside are smoking marijuana, and you do not see the harm in trying some. What, can just a little hurt?

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO