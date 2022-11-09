Read full article on original website
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
Daily Cardinal
‘Holy mackerel’: Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels, wins second term
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican challenger and construction executive Tim Michels to secure a second term as Wisconsin’s governor early Wednesday morning. Evers, a former public school teacher and state superintendent, held a 3-point lead over Michels when the Associated Press called the race shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. While Evers initially led Michels by three points in a Marquette Law School poll from September, a Nov. 2 Marquette poll found the race tied heading into Election Day.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison implements Nalox-ZONE boxes in residence, dining halls
Several University of Wisconsin-Madison residence and dining halls now house Nalox-ZONE boxes, containing the medicine Naloxone, to prevent possible drug overdoses. The boxes are placed among other emergency tools such as AEDs and fire extinguishers as a way of making them easy to find and as common as other safety tools.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison has a binge drinking problem
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is consistently ranked among the top “party schools” in the country, a qualification that often goes hand-in-hand with a school’s drinking culture. That is certainly true at UW-Madison, the nation’s number one school for beer consumption, and many students feel this reflected in its atmosphere.
fox47.com
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m.
Daily Cardinal
Few addiction resources accessible to students on UW-Madison campus
You are in third grade at your elementary school assembly, and you are handed a Red Ribbon pencil reading, “Don’t do drugs.”. As children, drugs are introduced as a concept for grown ups, and many do not understand the true danger or nature of them. As children grow up, more and more illegal substances are introduced as a “norm” in their lives — especially when they become teenagers. At your first high school party freshman year, you see White Claws lining a table. The older juniors outside are smoking marijuana, and you do not see the harm in trying some. What, can just a little hurt?
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
Daily Cardinal
A deep dive into UW’s student insurance plan SHIP
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, students are eligible to apply for the Student Health Insurance Program (SHIP) which covers mental health and mental illness medications, including treatments for anxiety, depression, sleep and bipolar disorder. SHIP is designed specifically for UW-Madison students, providing a comprehensive insurance plan that covers additional health...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison students find community in collegiate addiction recovery program
University of Wisconsin-Madison students are surrounded by a prevalent party culture on campus that consists of going out on the weekends, tailgating on game days and hitting the bars — which oftentimes involves drinking. For a certain group of students, this aspect of campus culture is avoided for that reason.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Daily Cardinal
Dane County works to reduce drug harm
Faced with a growing drug crisis, Dane County Public Health leaders are taking steps to ensure the safety of the community in respect to drug usage. “We are in the midst of a drug overdose crisis,” Public Health Madison and Dane County, the local health department, said. “Since 2000, Dane County has seen a 139% increase in the number of people who died of a drug overdose.”
Badger Herald
Vote to create regional fire protection force provides greater efficiency, equity across Wisconsin public services
Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted this past Wednesday to combine their fire protection forces to provide greater and more efficient services across a larger portion of the state. The vote to combine forces came mainly as a result of staffing crises and financial struggles within local fire departments across the state.
