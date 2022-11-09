ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Only US House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs

The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday's...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race in crucial victory for GOP

Republican JD Vance has won the race for US senator in Ohio, a crucial battleground in the war for control of the upper chamber of Congress.Mr Vance was leading his opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, by 7 points when the race was called Tuesday evening. Held currently by retiring Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, Democrats ranked Ohio on a list of top targets for the night as they sought to expand a majority and potentially build the numbers to challenge the filibuster in the Senate.A race that received national attention thanks to repeat appearances by former President Donald Trump in...
OHIO STATE
WCNC

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina's US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley to win North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, according to an NBC News projection, giving Republicans a huge victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Budd’s victory was crucial for Republicans, who hoped to at least maintain...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Wants Mitch McConnell Impeached Over Debt Ceiling Plans

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president, demanded Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suffer the same fate if he plays ball with Democrats on the debt ceiling. Trump, speaking to conservative radio host John Fredericks about the idea, suggested Democrats must “have something” on McConnell, but did not...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
LOUISIANA STATE
linknky.com

Republican incumbent Massie cruises past Democrat challenger Lehman

Incumbent Congressman Thomas Massie easily cruised to victory over Democratic challenger Matt Lehman in Tuesday’s General Election. The Lewis County Republican will now head back to the U.S. House for a sixth term. “I want to thank all of you for sending me back to Washington D.C. to fight...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip North Carolina Supreme Court

Republicans flipped control of the North Carolina Supreme Court in their favor, winning back control for the first time in six years. The GOP managed to flip two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court bench to their side, shifting the court from the Democrats' 4-3 majority into a 5-2 Republican majority.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy