Nashville, TN

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking

The latest College Football Playoff ranking came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they would have a very strong case to be included among the four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the season. After the rankings were...
EUGENE, OR
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Nick Saban likes 'parity.' Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly supplied it | Toppmeyer

Where would Ole Miss football be today without transfers like Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Malik Heath? Probably not 8-1. Where would LSU (7-2) be without star transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels? Probably not in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West after beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime in Brian Kelly’s first season.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open

Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the second set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College Football Playoff national championship odds updated

The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
GEORGIA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dies at 73

Jeff Cook, a co-founding member of the trendsetting Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama, died Monday at age 73. For a decade, Cook battled Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement and causes tremors. He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative...
DESTIN, FL

