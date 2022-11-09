Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Georgia is College Football Playoff’s new No. 1; Penn State moves up
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s...
How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking
The latest College Football Playoff ranking came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they would have a very strong case to be included among the four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the season. After the rankings were...
LSU football can play its way in to CFP playoff, but Tennessee Vols' path is easier | Toppmeyer
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one of my takeaways from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee...
The second College Football Playoff rankings are out
It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?. The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings,...
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Why Greg McElroy is concerned about Alabama football's future for first time under Nick Saban
On Saturday, Alabama football picked up its second loss of the season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, and all kinds of opinions have been flying about what has gone wrong and what needs to change. Many of those opinions aren't as educated as the ones...
Auburn football is a trap job? Wrong attitude. Nick Saban is slipping, you know? | Toppmeyer
All Auburn needs is one good football coach with a sizable ego. One coach who sees Auburn as a snoozing giant ready to ascend under his leadership, especially now that neighborhood bully Nick Saban is approaching retirement. One coach who sees the potential for Auburn’s reputation for meddlesome boosters to...
Nick Saban likes 'parity.' Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly supplied it | Toppmeyer
Where would Ole Miss football be today without transfers like Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Malik Heath? Probably not 8-1. Where would LSU (7-2) be without star transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels? Probably not in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West after beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime in Brian Kelly’s first season.
Arizona high school football roundup: Casteel win upends Open rankings; ALA-QC, Higley post victories
Here is a roundup of key Arizona high school football games played on Thursday night. The final week of the regular season wraps up Friday and AIA playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. Casteel downs Corona, upends Open rankings By Ben Stapley ...
Tigers tumble in latest CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) fell down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings (...)
Inexperienced teams collide as Oregon St. hosts Florida AM
Both the Oregon State Beavers and Florida A&M Rattlers are trying to break in rosters that include nine new players
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open
Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the second set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
College Football Playoff national championship odds updated
The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
Locker Talk: Panthers Players React to Win Over Falcons
Postgame quotes from the Carolina Panthers locker room.
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, a co-founding member of the trendsetting Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama, died Monday at age 73. For a decade, Cook battled Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement and causes tremors. He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative...
