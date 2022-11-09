Read full article on original website
Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 White House bid, saying it wouldn’t be ‘good’ for GOP
Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after a rally in Ohio. “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
Trump reins in DeSantis attacks after angering GOP with direct assault on 2024 rival
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’. Former president Donald Trump appeared to dial down his rhetoric against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after facing backlash over the weekend from conservatives. At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump took a swipe at his onetime ally...
BBC
Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid
Donald Trump has warned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying doing so would harm the Republican Party. He also threatened to release unflattering information about the 44-year-old, without providing details. Mr DeSantis won a landslide victory in Tuesday's midterms, underlining his popularity and further fuelling...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Trump touts 'amazing' numbers 'so far' for Republicans in midterms, makes no mention of DeSantis victory
Former President Trump, reacting to early midterm Election Day results, said the numbers "have been amazing so far" for Republicans. But he noticeably neglected to mention potential 2024 opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' big re-election victory Tuesday. Trump, who spoke from Mar-a-Lago at an election night watch party, endorsed more...
The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump headed to the polls for Tuesday's midterm elections and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked whether he voted for DeSantis after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "Yes, I did," according to a video shared on Twitter.
Click10.com
Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign. Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent,...
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
AOL Corp
‘Florida loves Trump’: hundreds await former president at pre-election rally in Miami
Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but two days ahead of the general election, hundreds showed up for the former president’s “Save America” rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds. In the hours leading up the Trump’s scheduled 5 p.m. appearance in support of U.S. Sen....
Trump says he voted for DeSantis
Former President Trump said on Tuesday that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race. After casting his vote in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump told reporters that he voted for the incumbent governor, who is widely seen as his biggest competition to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”Trump has warned Florida’s governor against making a bid for the Republican nomination, saying he could “hurt himself very badly” and wouldn’t be good for the party.DeSantis won a landslide victory in the midterms against Democrat Charlie Crist, further fuelling speculation about a run for the White House.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kris Jenner defends Joe Biden over 'senior moments'‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’Donald Trump and Joe Biden make final appeals to voters on eve of US midterms
Wall Street Journal blasts Trump for attacking DeSantis
The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal is pushing back on former President Trump’s attacks on other leading Republicans just ahead of the midterms. “In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the Journal wrote in an editorial this weekend in reference to remarks Trump made about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
Trump, DeSantis to hold dueling Florida rallies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Trump are set to hold dueling rallies in the Sunshine State on Sunday as the two prominent Florida figures play tug-of-war for support from the GOP ahead of Tuesday’s election. The two political rivals are rumored presidential contenders for 2024, with...
News4Jax.com
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump takes shot a Gov. DeSantis ahead of midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a subtle shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania. At one point during his speech, Trump referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. According to Oxford Languages, sanctimonious is a...
Trump rally live: Trump may announce 2024 run in Ohio tonight
Donald Trump is heading to Ohio today to campaign for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column.Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech in which he mocked Nancy Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!” just days after the speaker’s husband was released from hospital after being violently attacked.At the same rally, Mr Trump appeared to rein in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname...
Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
