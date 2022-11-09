Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”Trump has warned Florida’s governor against making a bid for the Republican nomination, saying he could “hurt himself very badly” and wouldn’t be good for the party.DeSantis won a landslide victory in the midterms against Democrat Charlie Crist, further fuelling speculation about a run for the White House.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kris Jenner defends Joe Biden over 'senior moments'‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’Donald Trump and Joe Biden make final appeals to voters on eve of US midterms

