Florida State

The Hill

Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 White House bid, saying it wouldn’t be ‘good’ for GOP

Former President Trump in a new interview warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024. “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview late Monday after a rally in Ohio. “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
BBC

Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid

Donald Trump has warned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying doing so would harm the Republican Party. He also threatened to release unflattering information about the 44-year-old, without providing details. Mr DeSantis won a landslide victory in Tuesday's midterms, underlining his popularity and further fuelling...
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
The Hill

Trump says he voted for DeSantis

Former President Trump said on Tuesday that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race. After casting his vote in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump told reporters that he voted for the incumbent governor, who is widely seen as his biggest competition to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
The Independent

Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’

Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election.When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”Trump has warned Florida’s governor against making a bid for the Republican nomination, saying he could “hurt himself very badly” and wouldn’t be good for the party.DeSantis won a landslide victory in the midterms against Democrat Charlie Crist, further fuelling speculation about a run for the White House.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kris Jenner defends Joe Biden over 'senior moments'‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’Donald Trump and Joe Biden make final appeals to voters on eve of US midterms
The Hill

Wall Street Journal blasts Trump for attacking DeSantis

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal is pushing back on former President Trump’s attacks on other leading Republicans just ahead of the midterms. “In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the Journal wrote in an editorial this weekend in reference to remarks Trump made about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
The Hill

Trump, DeSantis to hold dueling Florida rallies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Trump are set to hold dueling rallies in the Sunshine State on Sunday as the two prominent Florida figures play tug-of-war for support from the GOP ahead of Tuesday’s election. The two political rivals are rumored presidential contenders for 2024, with...
The Independent

Trump rally live: Trump may announce 2024 run in Ohio tonight

Donald Trump is heading to Ohio today to campaign for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column.Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech in which he mocked Nancy Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!” just days after the speaker’s husband was released from hospital after being violently attacked.At the same rally, Mr Trump appeared to rein in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname...
Axios

Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
