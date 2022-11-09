Read full article on original website
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut
Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
musictimes.com
Offset New Album 2022: Ex-Migos Member Taking Advantage of Takeoff's Death for Solo Career?
In his reaction to Takeoff's death, Offset has canceled a Boston performance. At least that is what fans think he's doing. It's not clear whether his new album, slated to drop November 11, will push through. Some think he should despite Takeoff's passing; but others think that would feel like he's taking advantage of the tragedy.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’
After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’
Lil Wayne has been confirmed to perform a special concert for Amazon Music Live. The broadcast, which debuted last month with Lil Baby, is hosted by 2 Chainz and streams weekly after Thursday Night Football. In addition to delivering fan-favorite tracks, artists who perform on the live-streamed show also sit down for an interview with 2 Chainz during Thursday Night Football’s shoulder programming. Previous shows by Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are available on Amazon Prime for playback. More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young...
Takeoff’s Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His Death
Takeoff’s music is experiencing a resurgence following his tragic death, as multiple albums featuring the late rap star have skyrocketed up the charts. The 28-year-old spitter’s recent collaborative release with fellow Migos member Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links, rose from No. 84 to No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The album, Takeoff and Quavo’s first as a newly-formed duo, debuted at No. 7 on the chart upon its release this past October. Related Story Takeoff's Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta's State Farm Arena More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta's State Farm ArenaJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At...
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Cancels Boston Show Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset changes his Twitter avatar to a photo of the Migos in honor of Takeoff. The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.
SFGate
Bad Bunny Named First Latin Apple Music Artist of the Year
Apple Music has selected Bad Bunny as its 2022 artist of the year, marking the first time since the Apple Music Awards launched in 2019 that a Latin artist has been given the honor. The award acknowledges the musician’s “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022,” according to...
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana Teases “Coke Boys 6” With Chinx, Max B & More
The Boys are back with the sixth installment of their infamous mixtape. French Montana is back with brand new music — and this time around, he’s bringing his Coke Boy crew along for the ride. On Monday (November 7), the Bronx rapper took to Instagram to announce the sixth installment of his infamous Coke Boys mixtape series, entitled Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: Report
Offset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to “Father Of 4.”. It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Flexes His Grammy Wins In Epic Photo
DJ Khaled, Young Guru & more shared the classic flick. Jay-Z’s success in the music industry is unlike any of his hip hop peers. The hip hop mogul went from Marcy Projects rapper to billionaire businessman right before our eyes. It’s not often that Hov flaunts his success — but when he does, it’s always an epic moment for the culture.
