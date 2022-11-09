Read full article on original website
Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism
Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
Look: Dr. J Reveals His Prediction For Kyrie Irving's Future
Kyrie Irving's NBA future is in question after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for sharing the link to an antisemitic film on social media. While some onlookers believe the point guard has run out of chances, Julius Erving told TMZ Sports that Irving is too talented for every team to turn away.
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used
Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding antisemitic posts and his suspension
Darvin Ham Makes Eye-Opening Comments About The Lakers
Darvin Ham has had his work cut out for him. When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and there's no doubt that he is impactful on both ends of the floor. He is a player that is an elite rim protector on defense, and there's no doubt that he should be in the DPOY conversation this season.
Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch
Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
Is Kyrie Irving worth keeping?
If you’re the Brooklyn Nets’ general manager Sean Marks, you’ve likely got a lot on your plate right now. You’ve fired Head Coach Steve Nash and promoted Jacque Vaughn in his place, two of your top players have decided to stay with the team despite levying trade requests in the offseason, and now one of those two players—Kyrie Irving—has drawn a spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
LeBron James Clarifies Stance On Kyrie Irving
LeBron James was originally criticized for not defending Kyrie. Kyrie Irving’s sharing of an anti-semitic documentary has led to lots of discourse over the past week. Of course, Kyrie was suspended by the Nets for his actions, and he has since apologized. This controversy led to comments from players around the league, including LeBron James.
Howard Stern Goes Scorched Earth On Kyrie Irving
Howard Stern had a lot to say about the Kyrie situation. Howard Stern is easily one of the biggest radio personalities in the entire world. He made himself famous by being incredibly offensive, while also profiting off of the misfortune of disabled people Now, however, Stern has ditched his past sensibilities and has championed himself as a progressive individual.
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver had 'productive' meeting Tuesday morning, per report
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday morning, where the two reportedly had a "productive and understanding visit," per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving is currently serving a minimum five-game suspension without pay by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, and for failing to condemn antisemitism and apologizing for sharing the film when given multiple opportunities to do so. Irving has since issued an apology on his Instagram for sharing the film after he was suspended.
LeBron James Roasts Reporter After Another Loss
LeBron and the Lakers cannot catch a break. LeBron James has been trying his best to carry this Lakers team this season. Simply put, the Lakers stink right now. They don’t have any shooting, and they have some starters who are scoring zero points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is playing injured, and Russell Westbrook is still trying to find himself.
LeBron James: Kyrie Irving "should be playing" after apologizing for antisemitic film post
LeBron James said Thursday that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent apology and condemnation of an antisemitic film warrants him a return to the NBA hardwood. Why it matters: James is arguably the biggest star in the league and the most notable NBA player to support Irving's return to the NBA amid the controversy surrounding Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving
Jordan Luka 1 “Team Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Luka Doncic’s latest sneaker kind of matches his Mavs jersey. Luka Doncic is setting the world on fire right now with his Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. This is a silhouette that fans had been waiting for ever since his rookie season. It was obvious that he would get himself a signature shoe, and now, he finally has one.
