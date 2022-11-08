ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

By JOSH FUNK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AXIh_0j3iATp300
1 of 10

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican businessman Jim Pillen was elected Nebraska’s next governor on Tuesday by defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood to extend the GOP’s 24-year string of success in the conservative state.

Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Pillen was the clear favorite after emerging from a contentious primary in the spring over eight other candidates. Pillen is a hog farm owner and veterinarian from Columbus who also serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen will replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, who couldn’t run for reelection because of term limits.

Pillen said he believes his calls for smaller government, fewer mandates and lower taxes resonated with voters.

“Every Nebraskan wants the governor to run our state like a business, so that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

In the primary, Pillen defeated fellow businessman Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, Most top GOP leaders in the state endorsed Pillen, including Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and former University of Nebraska football coach and congressman Tom Osborne.

Those party divisions were on display again this summer when Republicans voted to fire their longtime party chairman at their state convention, and Herbster still hasn’t endorsed Pillen. But Pillen still received broad support from registered Republicans, who account for nearly 49% of the state’s voters. Democrats represent 28% of Nebraska voters, and the remainder aren’t affiliated with either party.

Pillen’s business background appealed to voters such as 70-year-old Ron Brown, of Omaha,

“He’s a businessman. He’s actually run a business,” said Brown. “He’s hired people and fired people and made all the budget decisions the state should be making.”

Concerns about the economy and and the soaring price of everything at the grocery store drove Dan Schafer’s vote. He said Pillen’s promise to limit government spending was attractive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wp91y_0j3iATp300

Inflation, democracy top of mind as America votes

Across the country, Americans turned out to cast their ballots Tuesday, and candidates greeted supporters gathered outside their polling places. (Nov. 8)

0 seconds of 1 minute, 13 seconds, Volume 90%

“What it really came down to was money,” the 49-year-old Schafer said after voting in northwestern Omaha. “It was really just the economy and to me.”

Blood, who represented the Omaha suburb of Bellevue in the Legislature after serving on its City Council, focused her campaign on what she saw as the need for change after such a long period of Republican control. She called for the state to invest in upgrading its roads and bridges by issuing bonds and taking on a larger share of education funding while reducing the unfunded mandates it places on cities and counties throughout Nebraska.

But Pillen prevailed while arguing that Nebraska is thriving after emerging from the pandemic and continuing to recover from historic flooding in 2019. He pledged to cut government spending while working to expand access to broadband internet service statewide and reduce regulations, particularly on agricultural businesses. He also stressed the need to try to persuade more young people to remain in the state instead of moving away.

The topic of abortion wasn’t a major issue in the campaign even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June. Blood said she supported Nebraska’s current ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation but opposed further restrictions, while Pillen said he would support a ban on abortions starting at 12 weeks.

Pillen refused to debate Blood during the fall, much like he avoided debates during the primary. His campaign has said Pillen preferred to reach out to voters directly.

One of the first big decisions likely to face Pillen will be deciding whom to appoint to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign if the University of Florida chooses him to be its next president. Ricketts, who could be a candidate for the Senate job, said he would leave that decision to his successor.

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
MARSHALL, MN
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy