Voters go to Gallatin County Fairgrounds to cast vote

By Jane McDonald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0Kgk_0j3iAR3b00

Dozens of people went to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to cast their vote in person. The fairgrounds were one of the many polling places around Bozeman, and polling took place in three separate buildings.

The snow and ice didn’t detour too many people as the parking lot was packed and plenty of people filled the voting boxes.

“Well we were planning on coming this morning but the roads weren't that clear yet,” says voter Emily Bridge.

Andrew Martin, a two-decade Bozeman voter says the roads weren’t too bad today.

“It was nice to park because you could park any way you want!” says Martin.

It was also the first time voting in person for some people, like Peter Muelling who usually votes absentee.

“I feel good, park of my civil duty, you know every vote is important to me,” says Muelling.

Polls will close at 8 PM tonight.

BOZEMAN, MT
