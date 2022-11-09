Read full article on original website
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
1 person found shot near funeral home in southwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one person dead near a funeral home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to M.D. Walker Funeral Home at 103 Joseph E....
Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location
A shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday evening has left a person dead, Atlanta police said....
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
APD provides update after 21-year-old shot, killed in Atlanta Chick-fil-A parking lot
When police arrived, they saw a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police search for Sandy Springs burglar
A metro Atlanta police department wants to find the person responsible for a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags.
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a person has been shot and killed at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. St SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the address is the location of a...
2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - A structure fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department reported to ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle around 5 p.m. Saturday night. While officials haven't released details on what started the fire, firefighters said the heavy smoke and fire seemed...
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
Teenage girl dead, man critical after shooting on DeKalb street
A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a neighborhood in DeKalb County, police said.
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
1 arrested in fatal shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed.
Woman shot during fight over rent, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said someone shot a woman during physical altercation with property management over a late rent payment on Thursday night in southwest Atlanta. Police said she tried to drive herself to Grady Memorial Hospital before flagging down an officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The officer...
