Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - A structure fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department reported to ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle around 5 p.m. Saturday night. While officials haven't released details on what started the fire, firefighters said the heavy smoke and fire seemed...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during fight over rent, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said someone shot a woman during physical altercation with property management over a late rent payment on Thursday night in southwest Atlanta. Police said she tried to drive herself to Grady Memorial Hospital before flagging down an officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The officer...
ATLANTA, GA

