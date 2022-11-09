ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house

FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy