17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
Orange County sheriff: Teen accused of killing missing girl, her unborn baby
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials announced Tuesday morning that a 17-year-old has been arrested in the deaths of a missing teen and her unborn child. De'Shayla Ferguson, 16, was found shot and killed in Orlando on Oct. 24. She had been reported missing. The Orange County sheriff's...
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
Man fatally struck by deputy cruiser, pickup on SR-417 in Orange County after crashing into ditch, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was fatally struck by an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked cruiser and a pickup truck on State Road 417 in Orange County had crashed his own vehicle in a ditch before he was hit, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian...
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Deputies arrest man behind at least 9 Osceola vacation rental break-ins, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for at least nine break-ins at rental properties in Osceola County, including one that became violent, is now locked up, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. Lopez announced the arrest Monday afternoon at a news conference at the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested...
Troopers: Man dies after truck, patrol car strike him along SR 417 in Orange County
A crash involving a pedestrian along State Road 417 turned deadly Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 near Orange Blossom Trail shortly before 6 a.m. At the scene, they determined a man was in the outside lane of southbound SR 417 when he was...
Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house
FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
Pedestrian fatally struck in crash on SR-417 involving pickup, Osceola deputy’s car, FHP says
A man died after being struck Wednesday morning by a pickup truck and an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol car on State Road 417 in Orange County, shutting down the southbound lanes, according to FHP. The crash took place at 5:35 a.m. at OBT, troopers said. The pedestrian...
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
